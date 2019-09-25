After starting off its 2019 campaign with a 3-0 record, Penn State enters its first Big Ten game as a favorite, even away from the friendly confines of Beaver Stadium.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, the Nittany Lions are 6.5 point favorites against Maryland, with the average score prediction being 35-27 in favor of the visitors.

Oddsshark calculates that 54 percent of people wagering on the contest have picked the Nittany Lions to win and cover the spread. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -110, while the best current odds for the Terrapins lie at -115 on certain sites.

Penn State’s average moneyline is -240, while Maryland’s has hovered around +205, meaning if you were to place $100 on the Terps pulling the upset, the payout would be $305.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 59.5. The consensus among those placing a wager on the outcome skews toward taking the over. Oddsshark states that 64 percent of those betting on the contest are projecting that the teams will score at least 60 total points.

Prediction: Penn State 31, Maryland 20

This is going to be one of the most anticipated home games for Maryland in some time, but Penn State only giving 6.5 points against a Terps team that just struggled mightily with Temple seems favorable for the Nittany Lions.

While they were unimpressive against Pitt, the Nittany Lions are 22-5 straight up in their last 27 games against Big Ten opponents. Since the spread is under a touchdown, that bodes well for potential bettors.

Penn State has won its last three games against Maryland by an average of 40.7 points. Friday’s contest probably won’t be a blowout, but winning by a touchdown or more is well within reason. I think Penn State’s defense will play well under the lights, and look for Sean Clifford to start off his Big Ten career with a bang. I like the Nittany Lions’ odds to win and cover in this one.