Penn State is in the running for one of the top high school players in the nation.

Five-star quarterback Caleb Williams narrowed his list down to five schools, he announced on Monday via Twitter.

Williams’ list included Penn State, Oklahoma, Maryland, LSU and Clemson.

The 6-foot-2 dual-threat quarterback is the fifth-ranked prospect in the nation and the top-rated quarterback.

Williams took an unofficial visit to Penn State on Dec. 8, 2019 and attended a camp with the Nittany Lions in June 2019.