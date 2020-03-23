Football strength and conditioning, James Franklin
Head coach James Franklin observes during a strength and conditioning session at the Lasch football building on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

 Caitlin Lee

Penn State is in the running for one of the top high school players in the nation.

Five-star quarterback Caleb Williams narrowed his list down to five schools, he announced on Monday via Twitter.

Williams’ list included Penn State, Oklahoma, Maryland, LSU and Clemson.

The 6-foot-2 dual-threat quarterback is the fifth-ranked prospect in the nation and the top-rated quarterback.

Williams took an unofficial visit to Penn State on Dec. 8, 2019 and attended a camp with the Nittany Lions in June 2019.

