Penn State is in the running for one of the top high school players in the nation.
Five-star quarterback Caleb Williams narrowed his list down to five schools, he announced on Monday via Twitter.
Final 5.Clemson University #ALLIN Louisiana State University#GeauxTigers University of Maryland#Terps Penn State university#WeAre University of Oklahoma #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/E5U3pMPrGn— Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) March 23, 2020
Williams’ list included Penn State, Oklahoma, Maryland, LSU and Clemson.
The 6-foot-2 dual-threat quarterback is the fifth-ranked prospect in the nation and the top-rated quarterback.
Williams took an unofficial visit to Penn State on Dec. 8, 2019 and attended a camp with the Nittany Lions in June 2019.