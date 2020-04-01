Editors’ Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

There’s no better way to start our countdown than with some Penn State football.

This entry is not so much about the game itself, but more about what it meant.

There was plenty of hype surrounding the 2017 White Out. A year after Michigan’s blowout win, which kept the Nittany Lions out of the College Football Playoff.

They wanted revenge, and they got it.

The Saquon Barkley run on the second play probably puts this on the list by itself.

And honestly, his performance on the night as a whole is worthy of inclusion on this list.

But the real reason this game is on this list is that it justified what a lot of people were saying for months — Penn State was back.

The run leading to the Big Ten title in 2016 showed glimpses of that, but under James Franklin, Penn State mostly beat up on the teams it was supposed to beat, but couldn’t beat the powerhouses.

That’s not to say Michigan was the better team. Penn State was the big favorite and for good reason. But to dismantle a national powerhouse in primetime just showed the country that the Nittany Lions were really a force in college football.

So why is this game not higher on the list?

Well, the game itself.

It was a decently close game in the first half, as Penn State took the two-score lead five minutes in, and Michigan slowly answered back, leading to a one-point game at the break.

But after that, the Nittany Lions ran away with it, leading to the commanding 42-13 win.

A closer game would have definitely led to a higher placement on our list, but with some cool moments courtesy of Barkley and the overall impact of the game, it lands right at the beginning.