Just days away from Penn State’s season opener against Indiana, we now have a better understanding of which players will get the most playing time this fall.

The Nittany Lions released their first official depth chart of the 2020 season on Tuesday, featuring plenty of noteworthy spots.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s first depth chart.

True freshman set to start

In a surprise move, true freshman Parker Washington was named one of the starters at wide receiver, joined by Jahan Dotson and Cam Sullivan-Brown.

Washington ended the 2020 recruiting cycle as a 4-star recruit and pulled in 14 receiving touchdowns as a senior at Fort Bend Travis, according to 247Sports.

The wide receiver position group has been one of the most questioned for James Franklin, as wide receiver coach Taylor Stubblefield will have to find replacements for KJ Hamler and Justin Shorter.

Washington was the only true freshman to earn a starting spot on the entire depth chart.

Most positions set in stone

Usually a staple in college football preseason depth charts, Penn State didn’t include many “OR”s in its first lineup of the fall.

The only two “OR”s incorporated into the depth chart were at second-string cornerback and third-string running back.

This means most of the position strings are basically set heading into the Nittany Lions’ Week 1 affair at Indiana, leaving little speculation for who will get the most snaps.

Replacing Micah Parsons

In early August, Micah Parsons decided to forgo his junior season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

And now defensive coordinator Brent Pry is looking for his linebacker of the future.

Three linebackers — Jesse Luketa, Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith — are listed as starters, and Luketa will be tasked with following up Parsons at the Will spot.

A redshirt junior, Brooks appeared in 13 games and tallied 39 tackles with 2.5 sacks off the bench last season and will take control of the middle linebacker position after the departure of Jan Johnson.

Luketa has garnered the most attention nationally, as the junior made two starts as an underclassman and registered 24 tackles with four pass deflections in 2019.

Smith is the most unproven of the three, having just one college season under his belt and only turning in 14 total tackles as a true freshman a season ago.

Jordan Stout does it all

The kicker for field goals over 50 yards a season ago, Jordan Stout will be featured more often in his second season at Penn State.

Along with kicking long field goals, Stout is listed as the first-string punter, holder and kickoff-man for special teams coach Joe Lorig.

A transfer from Virginia Tech, Stout hit a program-record 57-yard field goal against Pitt and recorded 66 touchbacks on his kickoffs.

The Cedar Bluff, Virginia, native has never punted in a collegiate game and will be the successor of former Nittany Lion punter Blake Gillikin — who is now on injured reserve with the New Orleans Saints.