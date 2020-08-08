The Mid-American Conference (MAC) has reportedly canceled its fall college football season.

In a report by Brett McMurphy, a college football insider for Stadium, the league's presidents came to the decision following Northern Illinois stating it would not play this fall.

The MAC is the first FBS conference to opt out of the upcoming season.

UConn, an independent program, was the first FBS school to announce it would not be playing this season on Wednesday.

According to the report, the MAC is planning to play a football season in the spring.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE