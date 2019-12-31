Kirk Ciarrocca was recently named the offensive coordinator at Penn State, bringing with him a wealth of offensive knowledge with him from Minnesota and Western Michigan, where he coached alongside P.J. Fleck.

And Ciarrocca’s offensive knowledge was on full display this season when Penn State took on the Golden Gophers.

Minnesota put up 31 points on the Penn State defense and totaled 460 yards, 339 of which were through the air.

The Gophers averaged 17 yards per pass attempt and had the ball for just over 35 minutes in the game.

It was a dominant performance and a dominant season from the Minnesota offense, something that Penn State hopes Ciarrocca will bring with him and terrorize Big Ten opponents with his potent offensive system.

Here is a closer look at how Ciarrocca broke down the Penn State defense earlier this season on the way to Minnesota’s largest win in program history.

It wouldn’t be right to start this film review without showing an RPO.

Minnesota gained a reputation this season as being one of the most lethal RPO teams in the country and throughout the entire game, Penn State just couldn’t put together an answer for how to stop it.

The Gophers had one of the largest offensive lines in the country and were known for ball control and having a consistent rushing attack.

Penn State game planned for this and pushed its linebackers right on the line of scrimmage, ready to stop the run.

Then when quarterback Tanner Morgan dropped the ball to the running back to make his read, Penn State’s linebackers committed to the run, opening up the center of the field.

Minnesota than constantly ran slant routes into the vacant middle of the field.

On this play, Penn State was in a zone, which resulted in soft coverage on the edge and an easy completion.

But even when Penn State played man-to-man defense, it was tough for them to cover the quick slant routes.

Morgan also got rid of the ball very quickly throughout the game, which resulted in Penn State not being able to get a pass rush.

Penn State did eventually make adjustments, and press these slant routes, which allowed Ciarrocca to take a shot.

Here Penn State gets burned on a double route on which Minnesota gives the exact same look that they did on the previous play.

This consistency in their offensive scheme makes it hard for defenses to make reads. Ciarrocca’s offense is a very simple base which has a bunch of complex layers that makes it hard for defenses to win on a play to play basis.

It always seemed like Minnesota and Ciarrocca were one step ahead of the Penn State defense throughout the entire game.

Ciarrocca also pulled out some tricks against the Penn State defense, turning to a flea flicker to once again take advantage of the aggressiveness of the linebackers and secondary.

Morgan ends up with two wide open receivers on this play.

Ciarrocca put together a master game plan which kept Penn State guessing throughout the entire game, but he didn’t just attack the Nittany Lions with RPOs

Another staple of his offenses is the run game.

And for Minnesota in 2019 this all started with its outside zone scheme.

Penn State is able to penetrate the Minnesota offensive line on this play but it doesn’t matter as the running back is running to the edge and cutting up field whenever a hole or gap develops.

Penn State is going to have one of the most talented and deepest backfields in the country nest season ad schemes like this will allow them to shine.

These zone running schemes don’t require the offensive line to be perfect and can very easily allow a less athletic team play to the level of a more athletic defense.

The Minnesota running scheme was simple all season, but when everyone did their jobs, it worked.

And that was on full display on this third quarter play.

It is a very simple inside zone, but the Minnesota offensive line is able to dominate the line of scrimmage and some downhill running results in a first down for the Gophers.

This play is also a very similar look to the one that Minnesota gives on the RPOs, once again keep a defense on its toes.

Ciarrocca’s offense is very simple, but it is hard to stop and it combined with the talent on the offensive side of the ball for the Nittany Lions, could be deadly.