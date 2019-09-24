Nonconference play is in the books and Penn State’s season is now officially starting to heat up as its toughest tests are now front and center.

The Nittany Lions open their Big Ten schedule on Friday with a trip south to Maryland.

This will be the first time that Penn State ever opens its Big Ten slate with a game against the Terrapins, but how have the Nittany Lions fared in their other Big Ten openers?

Penn State is 13-13 in its Big Ten openers in its 26 years in the conference.

In those 26 years, Penn State has opened with Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin the most, playing each of those teams four times respectively. The Nittany Lions have opened with Indiana, Minnesota and Ohio State three times each.

Penn State has also played Michigan and Rutgers twice, while they only opened their Big Ten slate against Northwestern once.

Penn State is once again travelling to open its Big Ten schedule, something they are used to.

This is the fourth-straight season and ninth in the past 10 years they will be on the road. The exception was in 2015 when Penn State defeated Rutgers 28-3.

This is the 18th time in 27 seasons in the league that the Nittany Lions will be playing on the road in their first Big Ten game. They are 9-8 in those matchups.

Last season, Penn State also opened its conference play with a Friday night game against Illinois. Penn State won 63-24 in its first Friday night game since 1982.

This was also the most points Penn State scored in the past 10 years in a Big Ten opener and the largest margin of victory in the past 10 years.

Penn State holds a 6-4 record in Big Ten games and currently have a two-game winning streak.

The Nittany Lions’ most recent loss to open Big Ten play was also its worst in the past ten years when it got pounded by Michigan 49-10 on the road.

But those blowouts haven’t been the norm over the past 10 years.

Penn State has an average margin of victory of 17 points and three of its six victories have come by single digits.

When the Nittany Lions lose these Big Ten opening games, the score tends to be a little more lopsided.

The average margin of defeat the past 10 years in Big Ten opening games is 22.75 points. The smallest margin of defeat was in 2009 on the road against Iowa when Penn State lost 21-10.

Penn State also averages 22.3 points in those 10 games while its opponents average 21.1 points.

These Big Ten opening games are normally close and expect that on Friday night.

Penn State generally plays a fairly easy non-conference schedule and the opening game in the Big Ten is a big test for the Nittany Lions.

This test also comes weeks into the season, but this is soon going to be changing.

In 2021, Penn State opens its season on the road against Wisconsin. In 2022, it also opens the year with a Big Ten opponent on the road at Purdue.

These two games are a big change from Penn State and it will have to change its preparation not only for the season but for the rest of the year playing a high caliber conference opponent on opening day.

This is also something new that the Big Ten and other conferences are doing to drum up more interest in the early weeks in the season and have more games featured on bigger stages just like they are doing with the Friday night games.

One thing that is going to remain consistent is that Penn State is going to open its Big Ten schedule away from the friendly confines of Beaver Stadium, which will always create an interesting game for the Nittany Lions.