Yet another Nittany Lion has been added to a preseason award watch list — this time on special teams.

Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar was named to the Lou Groza Award watch list on Wednesday, an award given to the top kicker in the country.

Pinegar is one of 30 kickers on the watch list after making 11 out of 12 field goals with a long of 47 yards in 2019.

The Ankeny, Iowa, native is one of three Big Ten kickers on the watch list, alongside Iowa’s Keith Duncan and Ohio State’s Blake Haubeil.