Chase Young will return to the field for Ohio State’s matchup with Penn State on Saturday, November 23.

Young’s suspension was dropped to two games after an appeal to the NCAA per ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit.

JUST IN. NCAA has gotten back to @OhioStAthletics appeal and has dropped the games to 2 for Chase Young. This is final. He’s suspended for 2 games and will miss Rutgers Saturday and be back for Penn St and Michigan. His honesty and OSU being forthcoming helped immensely. — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 13, 2019

The nation’s leader in sacks will miss this week’s game against Rutgers after sitting out the week prior for the Buckeyes’ matchup against Maryland.

Young was suspended because of an NCAA eligibility issue after a loan he borrowed from a family friend in 2017. According to ESPN, he used the money to fly his girlfriend to the Rose Bowl.