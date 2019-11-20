A blocked field goal, two improbable last-minute comebacks and just five total points — that’s all that has separated two of the Big Ten’s powerhouses over the last three years.

Penn State versus Ohio State has often been the biggest game in the conference in recent seasons.

The freshmen that were part of the chaotic 2016 game are now seniors, and this game feels like it has had three years of build up.

“We've had a lot of competition with these guys, we've played them probably as well as anybody over that period of time,” James Franklin said. “Obviously not good enough, we've got to take the next step.”

Only one matchup since 2014 has been decided by more than a touchdown and it’s clear that these matchups bring out high quality football in each team.

Even though the Buckeyes hold a 4-1 record in those past five matchups, they know how challenging these games are and how important it is to be at their best for the matchup.

“I feel like it’s an even match, so I guess it comes down to being disciplined,” Ohio State receiver KJ Hill said at Big Ten media days in July.

“The more disciplined team, the team that’s gonna lean on their brother, we lean on our brotherhood, and at the end of the day we have to execute.”

The Nittany Lions have been in the driver’s seat the last two times the teams have met, but failed to hold onto double-digit fourth quarter leads in both games.

“Those have been two of the most notable games I’ve been at, those have been wild games that went all the way to the fourth quarter,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said.

“The year before I got [to Ohio State] we lost on the road [at Penn State] and so those are just Big Ten battles against a really good well-coached team and they’re hard, that’s just part of it.”

In 2017, Penn State held a 38-27 lead with just under six minutes remaining in the game, and Ohio State’s J.T. Barrett connected on two touchdown passes with the little time it had to spare.

Last season, the Nittany Lions led by 12 with under eight minutes to play before Dwayne Haskins threw two touchdown passes in the final seven minutes to stun the Beaver Stadium crowd.

Hill, now a senior wide receiver for the Buckeyes, caught the eventual game-winning touchdown pass.

“Scoring the last touchdown, how loud it was, and then when I scored, nobody was talking, I could hear myself talk,” Hill said. “The whole game you can’t hear yourself talk but it was so quiet you could hear a pencil drop.”

Hill has seen it all when it comes to these past few matchups with Penn State.

As a freshman, Hill was on the sidelines for Grant Haley’s blocked field goal that was returned for a touchdown to give the Nittany Lions the upset victory.

He was the leading receiver in the 2017 comeback against Penn State and played a massive part in last year’s game (2018), a game that he won’t forget for a long time.

“I’d say the Penn State game [was my favorite win], just because of everything we overcame that game, the adversity we hit,” Hill said. “We got punched in the mouth, we threw gloves back and at the end of the day we came out on top. It wasn’t perfect but every time we play them it's a dog fight.”

The recent matchups between the two have had such important postseason implications that they are often season-defining, and with the way they have played out the winning feeling is that much more special.

“Winning those games meant everything because it really does come down to the final minutes,” Senior defensive end Jonathan Cooper said. “You look to your left and your right and you look to your brothers and you say, ‘let's go do this, it’s on us’ and having that trust and having that feeling in the guy next to you is a feeling like no other.”

That’s the thing about these matchups over the years, even when one team may seem to be the clear favorite, anything could happen — if the past couple of years are any indication, it will likely come down to the wire.

This year, Ohio State has been arguably the best team in the nation, and Penn State was in that conversation prior to its loss at Minnesota.

The Buckeyes are 18 point favorites ahead of Saturday’s matchup, and justifiably so. Chase Young looks like the best player in college football and the Ohio State passing offense is a nightmare matchup for a Nittany Lions’ secondary that has been torched in the two weeks leading up to the matchup in Columbus.

“Obviously a great challenge going on the road in a venue that holds over 100,000, we obviously know home-field advantage that comes from those types of environments,” Franklin said. “Probably the most talented roster we've watched on tape, definitely this year, maybe since we've been here. It's going to be a great challenge.”