As the 2020 NFL draft has officially concluded, ESPN’s Mel Kiper is already thinking about the top prospects of 2021.

On SportsCenter, he gave fans his top five prospects which included Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons coming in at No. 5.

Who's ready for the 2021 NFL draft? Here's an early look at the top prospects: pic.twitter.com/2Mi0atr9d7 — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) April 27, 2020

Parsons had 109 tackles, five sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2019 and was a first team all-conference selection.

Rounding out the list was LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.