Cotton Bowl Classic, Penn State vs Memphis, Linebacker Micah Parsons (11)
Linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates a tackle during the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 17 Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

As the 2020 NFL draft has officially concluded, ESPN’s Mel Kiper is already thinking about the top prospects of 2021.

On SportsCenter, he gave fans his top five prospects which included Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons coming in at No. 5.

Parsons had 109 tackles, five sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2019 and was a first team all-conference selection.

Rounding out the list was LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

