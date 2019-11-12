Penn State opened up in the top-4 of the first College Football poll, but after Saturday, they're far from that now.
The Nittany Lions dropped five spots to No. 9 in the poll.
Minnesota, who beat Penn State, is one spot ahead at No. 8.
The rest of the rankings:
1. LSU
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Alabama
6. Oregon
7. Utah
8. Minnesota
9. Penn State
10. Oklahoma
11. Florida
12. Auburn
13. Baylor
14. Wisconsin
15. Michigan
16. Notre Dame
17. Cincinnati
18. Memphis
19. Texas
20. Iowa
21. Boise State
22. Oklahoma State
23. Navy
24. Appalachian State
25. SMU