Penn State opened up in the top-4 of the first College Football poll, but after Saturday, they're far from that now.

The Nittany Lions dropped five spots to No. 9 in the poll.

Minnesota, who beat Penn State, is one spot ahead at No. 8.

The rest of the rankings:

1. LSU

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Georgia

5. Alabama

6. Oregon

7. Utah

8. Minnesota

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma

11. Florida

12. Auburn

13. Baylor

14. Wisconsin

15. Michigan

16. Notre Dame

17. Cincinnati

18. Memphis

19. Texas

20. Iowa

21. Boise State

22. Oklahoma State

23. Navy

24. Appalachian State

25. SMU