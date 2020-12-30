As the 2020 NFL regular season nears its conclusion, the race for the playoffs is continuing to heat up.

Many playoff contenders have had contributions from former Nittany Lions all season, including this past weekend.

Some of these contributions also went toward fantasy football championships, as the fantasy season officially came to an end.

So whether they are on for your favorite team or fantasy squad, here are the former Nittany Lions who showed out in Week 16.

Allen Robinson

A mainstay on this list all season, Allen Robinson had another impressive outing this past weekend.

Robinson hauled in 10 receptions for 103 yards against Jacksonville Sunday as he was able to help keep the Bears playoff hope alive.

The 6-foot-2 receiver is now tied for fifth in the league in receptions at 100 and is ninth in yards with 1,213.

He will be in search of another big performance next week as he looks to help Chicago clinch its first playoff berth since 2018.

Chris Godwin

Another receiver that continues to perform at a high level is Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin.

Godwin was part of a dominant offensive performance by Tampa Bay as it routed the Lions on the road 47-7.

The former Nittany Lion recorded 84 yards receiving on five catches and was able to make a highlight reel grab for a touchdown in the second quarter.

The Bucs were also able to clinch a playoff spot with the win marking their first postseason appearance since 2007.

DaeSean Hamilton

While the Broncos are out of the playoff picture, DaeSean Hamilton was another Penn State wide receiver who had a solid outing.

Hamilton had five receptions for 77 yards in Denver’s loss to the Chargers, replacing some of the production of KJ Hamler, who left the game due to a concussion.

Hamilton’s success against Los Angeles has been noticeable in their two matchups this season, as he put up some impressive numbers in the first meeting between these two teams as well.

With Denver playing for just draft positioning in Week 17, expect Hamilton to have another big role in the season finale.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football season grades | Defense earns respectable marks After a putrid start to its season, Penn State’s defense righted the ship down the stretch o…