As a wise prophet once said, “Geaux Tigers.”

Penn State fans should be embracing Ed Orgeron’s favorite slogan when his No. 2 LSU Tigers travel to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 3 Alabama.

A large reason for that is the Crimson Tide’s weak schedule.

If Alabama loses this game, they won’t have an opportunity to have a marquee win on its resume. It ends the season with an Iron Bowl matchup at Auburn, but the Tigers have two losses at this point and has to play Georgia in a few weeks, so an Alabama win could turn them into a four-loss team. Not exactly marquee.

LSU already has marquee wins. Now, one of them was against Auburn, which may not end that great, but its win against Florida will be far superior to any Alabama win.

One loss by the Crimson Tide might eliminate them from playoff contention. A loss by LSU on the road against a top-3 team, with the wins it has, probably wouldn’t eliminate them.

The Tigers don’t really have a difficult schedule beyond this game. They face Ole Miss, Arkansas and Texas A&M to end the regular season.

Now there’s a chaos scenario where LSU wins this week, Georgia loses to Auburn but either them or Florida wins the SEC title.

While that’s possible, it’s easier to just let LSU get a top-2 spot and get Alabama away from the equation.

So who else should Penn State fans root for?

There’s no other matchup like LSU-Alabama that’s essentially a toss up, so it’s time to root for some chaos.

The committee basically said on Tuesday that if Clemson slips up, it’s done.

The Tigers — I’ve mentioned three schools with Tigers as its mascot, hope you’re all following along — have a road night game this weekend, so who knows?

Clemson travels to NC State, who is a respectable 4-4 on the season. We’ve seen crazier upsets in the past, even this season, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Baylor and Oklahoma, two teams likely fighting for the Big 12 Championship, face decently tough competition this week, with the Bears traveling to TCU and the Sooners hosting Iowa State.

A loss by one, or both, of them, would eliminate the conference from playoff contention.

Again, none of this matters if Penn State wins all of its games, but it’s fun to talk about these wild scenarios.

There are other games to keep in mind this weekend, so here’s everyone you should root for this weekend:

No. 2 LSU over No. 3 Alabama

NC State over No. 5 Clemson

Iowa State over No. 9 Oklahoma

TCU over No. 12 Baylor

And to make Penn State’s wins look better:

No. 18 Iowa over No. 13 Wisconsin

Michigan State over Illinois

Purdue over Northwestern