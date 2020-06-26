Ricky Slade will play for several of his former Penn State coaches this fall in a new location.

The former Nittany Lion running back announced his decision to transfer to Old Dominion on Twitter after entering the transfer portal in February.

Slade, a former 5-star recruit, took a step back in his sophomore season and failed to carve out a consistent role in a deep Penn State running back depth chart.

The Woodbridge, Virginia, native’s commitment to Old Dominion reunites him with former Penn State offensive coordinator and now Monarch head coach Ricky Rahne.