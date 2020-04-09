Penn State is just under 150 days until its scheduled season opener against Kent State in Beaver Stadium.

New Penn State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Ciarrocca, who was hired in later December, has yet to see his quarterbacks throw in practice and is relying on film to teach them.

And with spring practice canceled, Ciarrocca is now tasked with coaching his four quarterbacks, instilling an offense and answering questions remotely.

But this hasn’t slowed down the room's ability or willingness to learn.

“All the guys have a great work ethic and an ability to learn so that’s what I’ve been able to do,” Ciarrocca said. “Our time has been spent in the classroom and getting a feel for them as people, how they learn, and they are very intelligent guys, have been well trained and [I am] looking forward to continuing to work with them.

“I’m anxious to get on the field with them and watch them throw and watch them process stuff in real-time.”

Ciarrocca is taking over the development of Sean Clifford, who is expected to be Penn State’s starting quarterback for a second straight year after an up and down first season in 2019.

“I think what every quarterback experiences is that experience is a great teacher, but only if you are willing to learn from your past,” Ciarrocca said. “He has to be able to apply the experiences, take the mistakes that he might’ve made last year that all quarterbacks make.

“The key to an elite level quarterback is being able to learn from your mistakes and apply that knowledge to the next time you are in the same situation, and that’s one of the common denominators of all elite quarterbacks.”

Clifford, who dealt with injuries late in the season, finished the year 189-for-319, for 2,654 yards, 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The total of 23 touchdowns was tied for 17th in the nation.

But now, according to Ciarrocca, Clifford needs to apply these experiences that he has had in order to take the step in his development, something that is much easier said than done.

“That’s the difference between being good and great,” Ciarrocca said. “A guy with a great skillset, he has a few great games but he probably never develops that consistency that you are looking for, so that’s the No. 1 thing that [Clifford] has to be able to do is apply those experiences, and from that, he can’t help but improve.”

Although Ciarrocca has yet to step on a field with Clifford and see him throw, see him read a defense, the veteran coach knows that Clifford wants to take the next step.

“The one thing that Sean has is he wants to be great,” Ciarrocca said. “He is very eager to learn new things, new approaches, new ways to see a situation, so he is very open to learning so I’m just excited to see him apply what he has learned and his experiences.”

But it just isn’t Clifford who Ciarrocca is preaching this message to, it’s all four of his quarterbacks.

Will Levis, Michael Johnson Jr. and Ta’Quan Roberson are all being preached the same lesson, and, according to Ciarrocca, what he is teaching in the eight hours a week he is allowed to meet with the players is being well received.

“I meet with them all together and then usually I’ll talk to each one of them individually at some point during the week just to see how they are doing number one, and then number two they always have a question or two for me about something else in a 1-on-1 fashion,” Ciarrocca said.

Ciarrocca, James Franklin and Tyler Bowen all made it clear that the new system Penn State is running in 2020 isn’t that different than the previous one, meaning the quarterbacks are picking up on the information quickly.

But Ciarrocca can only learn so much about his players in the classroom. At some point, he needs to see them play and go through the reps.

Ciarrocca is confident, however, that his group of players will make the most of the opportunities that they do have.

“I’m always preaching to the quarterbacks, ‘You never know it well enough, you are never doing it well enough,’ and let’s keep grinding and keep making sure that we are getting better every day,” Ciarrocca said. “And that’s the key right? It’s in the grind, every day. Having a goal, a vision for what you want to be, but if you are going to get to that point, you have to be willing to do the work.

“If you aren’t willing to do the work, it’s just a dream, it’s not a vision for yourself.”

Ciarrocca made it clear that all four of his quarterbacks are putting in the work, the entire offense is putting in the work and the whole program is working to make visions realities.

“That is one of the things that has impressed me about Sean and the other quarterbacks as well and everybody in the program is their willingness to do the work to get to where they want to get to and that's how you build a championship culture,” Ciarrocca said.