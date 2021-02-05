Penn State football vs. Illinois, Team enters the field
Penn State's planning on a full 12-game schedule in 2021.

The Big Ten announced Friday that it has made changes to the conference's schedule for the upcoming season, with Penn State and the 13 other member programs playing a 12-game regular season.

While the opponents will not be changing on anyone’s schedule, the dates and locations of some matchups have been shifted.

The Nittany Lions’ Week 1-4 games remain the same, but now James Franklin’s team will host Indiana in Week 5, travel to Iowa in Week 6 and will come back to Beaver Stadium for a matchup with Illinois in Week 7.

The next two weeks feature back-to-back road games at the Horseshoe to take on Ohio State, as well as a trip to Maryland the week after.

Penn State then comes back to Happy Valley in Weeks 11 and 12 to face Michigan and Rutgers, respectively, before wrapping the regular season up in East Lansing against Michigan State on November 27.

The blue and white's nonconference games include contests against Auburn, Ball State and Villanova.

