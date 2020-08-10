A former Penn State defensive back has found a new home.

DJ Brown announced his transfer to Louisiana Tech on Monday after spending the past three seasons as a Nittany Lion.

A former 3-star recruit, Brown redshirted his first season at Penn State in 2017 and did not see game action in 2018. In 2019, he made seven appearances in the blue and white last season, totaling five tackles and one forced fumble.

Brown announced his decision to transfer in February and has since graduated with a degree in criminology, making him immediately eligible for the Bulldogs.

