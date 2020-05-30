Not every former player has what it takes to be a coach in the collegiate ranks.

For coaches, there is no offseason. They’re always doing something to better their teams, whether it's in their offices or on the recruiting trail.

Some former Penn State players, though, have shown leadership on the field that could translate to future success wearing a headset on the sideline.

With the recent reports by The New York Post of Saquon Barkley wanting to return to Penn State as a coach for spring practice, here’s a list of former Nittany Lions that would make for solid coaches.

RELATED

Report: Saquon Barkley nearly returned to Penn State football as coach Before Giants running back Saquon Barkley’s third NFL season, he nearly decided that he was …

Saquon Barkley

This one was easy.

Barkley had reportedly planned to come back to Penn State to shadow the coaching staff this spring before the coronavirus pandemic to broaden his knowledge of the game.

Spending three years in Happy Valley before going pro in 2018, Barkley’s brand transcends Penn State, and he’s a household name among casual football fans.

Just two seasons into his NFL career, Barkley’s imprint on the game will certainly continue to increase.

Other than his brand, Barkley has already cemented himself as one of the best offensive players of the decade.

The Bronx, New York, native ran for 1000-plus yards in each of his three seasons as a Nittany Lion and finished his career with 43 rushing touchdowns.

A team captain in his junior year in 2017, Barkley is a natural leader who could work his way up to being a head coach after his NFL days are over.

And, who knows, Barkley may coach for Penn State in some capacity before he hangs up his cleats.

Jake Zembiec

If you watched a Penn State game last season, chances are you saw someone rocking gold chains and a mustache on the sideline.

That would be former Penn State quarterback Jake Zembiec.

Zembiec never took a snap for James Franklin in his two-year playing career due to persistent injuries, and he officially announced that he would be taking a medical scholarship prior to the 2018 season.

Although he hasn’t seen any game action, Zembiec has stuck around with the team, and he became one of the most identifiable faces on the Penn State sideline in 2019 as the squad’s chain-wearer and hype man.

Sticking around the team even after his career-ending injuries, Zembiec showed his love for the game and ability to see things through until the end.

According to his Instagram page, Zembiec is now a trainer in Rochester, New York, after graduating with a degree in kinesiology in May.

Jan Johnson

The second current NFL player on this list, Jan Johnson was the lifeblood of the Penn State defense during his career in Happy Valley.

The former Nittany Lion wrestler first suited up for the blue and white on the gridiron in 2016 after competing at heavyweight for the wrestling team in 2015.

An All-Big Ten honorable mention in his senior season, Johnson finished his Penn State career with 150 total tackles and seven tackles for loss.

The Mohnton, Pennsylvania, native lettered in four sports in high school and set himself apart as an all-around athlete.

Named a captain by Franklin in 2019, Johnson has demonstrated his leadership and football IQ over the course of his career.

Johnson is someone to look out for on the coaching carousel when his professional days come to an end.

John Reid

John Reid wasn’t just a cornerback in his time with the Nittany Lions — he was also an exemplary scholar.

Graduating with a degree in data sciences in December of 2019, Reid interned with the likes of Intel and Blizzard Entertainment in his time as a student at Penn State.

On the field, Reid put up another impressive résumé.

Reid ranks No. 11 all-time in career passes defended with 37 and was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by both the coaches and the media after the 2019 season.

Showcasing his ability to efficiently manage time, Reid could handle the workload of being a coach. Perhaps, even, at his alma mater.

Jason Cabinda

Jason Cabinda was the heart and soul of the Nittany Lion teams he played on while residing in State College.

Cabinda was a team captain in his senior season in 2017 and was the voice of the Penn State program in an ESPN tour of the campus facilities when the network was in town for the annual White Out game.

Going undrafted in 2018, Cabinda spent time with the Oakland Raiders’ and Detroit Lions’ practice squads before being named to Detroit’s active roster in December of 2019.

Cabinda, as an outspoken leader, could find himself as a coach in some capacity after he takes off his jersey for the final time.