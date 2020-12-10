Penn State's game against Michigan State has changed from its original 3:30 p.m. kickoff time to noon on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions' regular season finale pits James Franklin's 2-4 Penn State squad against Mel Tucker's 2-4 Spartans team in a matchup where both teams are looking to get back on track.

Game Info Update‼️We are now slated for a noon kickoff on ABC vs. Michigan State on Saturday.#WeAre pic.twitter.com/zOy5cQLHWW — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) December 10, 2020

The game, which is also Penn State's senior day, is still scheduled to take place on ABC as the Nittany Lions look for their third consecutive win.

