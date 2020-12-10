Football vs Iowa, James Franklin and Chris Stoll (91)
Buy Now

Penn State head coach James Franklin high fives long snapper Chris Stoll (91) after a successful PAT during the Big Ten football game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 41-21.

 Jonah Rosen

Penn State's game against Michigan State has changed from its original 3:30 p.m. kickoff time to noon on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions' regular season finale pits James Franklin's 2-4 Penn State squad against Mel Tucker's 2-4 Spartans team in a matchup where both teams are looking to get back on track.

The game, which is also Penn State's senior day, is still scheduled to take place on ABC as the Nittany Lions look for their third consecutive win.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags