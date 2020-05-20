Stadiums across the Big Ten are almost always being renovated in some fashion, but a few have stood the test of time as some of the best in the country.

The 14 Big Ten stadiums all bring something unique to the table, both good and bad, but they all have one thing in common — they bring fans together to watch their favorite teams.

Here is the list of Big Ten stadiums ranked from worst to first.

No. 14: Northwestern | Ryan Field

Where do I begin?

Ryan Field is by far the worst stadium in the conference, and may be the worst of any Power 5 program.

To start, it has the lowest capacity of any Big Ten school at an official capacity of 47,130. That’s not bad in and of itself, but the school still routinely fails to fill the seats.

The venue itself is outdated, but not in a charming, historical way. The cement towers on the corners and the rest of the stadium should be revamped as soon as possible.

Other than that, there’s not much wrong with Ryan Field except for the fact that it’s the only FBS stadium that doesn’t have permanent lighting.

So, next time you’re in Chicago, maybe just go to a Bears game at Soldier Field instead.

No. 13: Rutgers | SHI Stadium

One of the newer additions to the Big Ten, Rutgers also claims one of the newer stadiums in the conference.

But that doesn’t mean it’s good.

SHI Stadium, originally named Rutgers Stadium, seats 52,454 fans and was originally opened for the 1994 season.

I’m a firm believer that it’s sacrilegious to brand a college football stadium, because the stadium’s name will change every time a new deal is in place (the name has already changed twice since 2011).

No. 12: Indiana | Memorial Stadium

The first Memorial Stadium to grace the list calls Bloomington, Indiana, home.

Aside from its abysmal location, Memorial Stadium is mediocre at best. It’s so bland that I couldn’t find one thing I like about it.

I’m sorry, Hoosiers. There’s just nothing about this venue that strikes me as notable.

No. 11: Maryland | Maryland Stadium

Unless you’re sitting in one of its 63 luxury suites, your experience in Maryland Stadium will likely be rather mundane.

The stadium, which was completed in 1950 and last expanded in 2008, isn’t too special and is often pretty empty on game days.

Its field being named Capital One Field, I must once again oppose the branding. Name it something cooler, like “Terrapin Turf.”

One big plus for Maryland Stadium however is that it has a terrapin statue down on the field.

No. 10: Illinois | Memorial Stadium

Illinois’ Memorial Stadium doesn’t stand out to a blind eye, but the history behind it is, for a lack of a better term, pretty cool.

There are plenty of tributes in Memorial Stadium, most notably being the name itself. The venue’s name is a memorial of the Illinois students who died in World War I and their names are engraved around the stadium.

There are plenty of other tributes in the stadium, with monuments dedicated to college football pioneers Red Grange and Robert Zuppke.

The Fighting Illini may not be a top-tier football team, but sports history buffs could have a lot of fun at Memorial Stadium.

No. 9: Purdue | Ross-Ade Stadium

Ross-Ade Stadium is one of the older venues in the Big Ten.

Opened in 1924, the venue has hosted Boilermaker football games for almost 100 years.

Permanent lights were added in 2017, and allowed Purdue to begin hosting more night games. One of those games was against Ohio State in 2018, where the Boilermakers outscored the Buckeyes 49-20.

See, Northwestern? Just put in some permanent lights like everybody else.

No. 8: Michigan State | Spartan Stadium

I’m a fiend for some good alliteration — that’s really the only reason why Spartan Stadium is placed this high.

I can appreciate the fact that it can host 75,000 fans and the stadium housed a hockey game in 2001.

That’s pretty cool, right?

No. 7: Minnesota | TCF Bank Stadium

No, not more branding.

TCF Bank Stadium is the second-worst stadium name in the Big Ten, behind only SHI Stadium, but its location in Minneapolis corrects a lot of its sins.

Also, it was the home of the Minnesota Vikings in 2014 and 2015, so that has to mean something.

No. 6: Wisconsin | Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium has some awesome history behind it.

The stadium lies on the grounds of Camp Randall, which was a Union training camp during the Civil War.

It’s also home to one of the rowdiest fan bases in the Big Ten, as fans jump to “Jump Around” during the intermission between the third and fourth quarters.

No. 5: Iowa | Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium boasts one of the coolest traditions in sports.

Adjacent to the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital, Kinnick Stadium allows fans to wave to patients and their families at the end of the first quarter.

The wave has only been around since 2017, but it’s already become one of the best traditions in college football.

No. 4: Nebraska | Memorial Stadium

The best Memorial Stadium in the Big Ten, and it’s not even close.

Its official capacity is 85,458, making it the fourth-largest stadium in the conference and fans fill the seats every game.

Even in times of turmoil for the Cornhuskers, fans consistently show up and sell out the stadium to make for one of the most marvelous scenes in college football.

Oh, did I mention there’s also WiFi for fans in the stadium?

No. 3: Ohio State | Ohio Stadium

Ohio Stadium has the best nickname among the Big Ten stadiums — the Horseshoe.

The Shoe is the third-largest stadium in the Big Ten with an official capacity of 102,780 attendees.

Often housing great Buckeye teams, Ohio Stadium has become one of the toughest atmospheres in sports.

It also didn’t have permanent lighting until 2014, so it hasn’t hosted too many night games yet.

No. 2: Michigan | Michigan Stadium

The biggest stadium in the Big Ten, Michigan Stadium has a lot to offer for fans and players alike.

Nicknamed “The Big House,” Michigan Stadium has an official capacity of 107,601, making it the largest stadium in the United States.

It seems oddly wide and short for such a big stadium. There are no upper decks or anything like that, and it looks weird when tuning into a Wolverine game.

No. 1: Penn State | Beaver Stadium

This has to be the pick, right?

Not only is it the toughest place to play in the country, but it’s also the second-largest stadium with an official seating capacity of 106,572 (behind only Michigan Stadium). That’s a pretty deadly combination if you ask me.

Walking up to the stadium and looking up at the daunting structure before you is unlike anything else, and the venue’s prominence gets even better during the White Out.

Sporting events used to take place on Old Main lawn until 1893, but I think Beaver Stadium is a worthy upgrade.

