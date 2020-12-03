Prior to Penn State’s trip to Lincoln to take on Nebraska, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Caedan Wallace was called into James Franklin’s office.

The Nittany Lions were then 0-3 and coming off an embarrassing home loss to Maryland.

As a result, they were looking to shake things up after a disappointing start to the season from a veteran group expected to lead Penn State’s offense.

Wallace was told he would be starting at right tackle, and veteran tackle Will Fries would be moved to right guard.

Now a few weeks later, the pair have clicked and were a big part of Penn State’s success last Saturday against Michigan, as the Nittany Lions, for the first time this season, established dominance in the trenches, rushing for a total of 254 yards in the win.

“I was just trying to fill in my role as best as I could,” Wallace said. “I was excited that week, and since then I’ve been excited to fill the role.”

Wallace, who is set to make his fourth start Saturday against Rutgers, is continuously improving and is simply focused on filling his role week-to-week.

“I’m definitely working on doing my job and being consistent,” Wallace said. “In the Michigan game, I was definitely doing my job, I was consistent with my blocks. I’m just looking to improve every week and make sure I do what I can to help out my team and better my performance.”

And the veteran Fries has taken notice of this growth from the young Wallace.

“He’s improving every week, he’s coming off the ball better, he’s playing better pass [protection],” Fries said. “So just getting those reps and being a young guy, in the big time, is definitely a benefit for him.

“I’m really excited to see his future.”

While Wallace has impressed in his first few starts, he has relied on the veteran next to him in crucial moments.

“We just have calls and stuff that you have to make, and it’s good having him there,” Wallace said. “If I miss something, he’ll pick up something for me and say something to me. We have certain stuff between each other that we talk about, just because we want to be as locked in as we can.”

Fries is offering this advice and teaching the young player while learning a new position himself.

Fries came into the 2020 season with 33 starts and appearances in all 39 of Penn State’s games the past three seasons.

Now the Cranford, New Jersey, native is embracing the new challenge and doing whatever is necessary.

“I want to do everything I can to help the team win,” Fries said. “I’m definitely embracing it, because it’s helpful. It helps me learn the offense more, it helps me know what everyone’s doing more. It’s definitely a big bonus.”

However, the move hasn’t come without some challenges.

“For me personally, it’s different from the tackle spot,” Fries said. “It’s quicker in there, you have to punch quicker, you have to get off the ball a little faster. But I’ve enjoyed the transition and I feel comfortable at either spot.”

The chemistry between the two players is only growing, as is the confidence of the entire offensive line.

But Wallace knows he still has a lot to learn, and that’s why is he always willing to listen to any advice he can get.

“I consider myself a sponge,” Wallace said. “So really anyone younger or older who is giving out good tips, I’m always going to listen. I take a lot wise words from Michal Menet. He always has different techniques and stuff because he has been here for a while.”

And this trait of being a “sponge” is nothing new for Wallace, according to redshirt junior defensive tackle Fred Hansard, who played with Wallace in high school at The Hun School.

“The kid is just doing a great job,” Hansard said. “He is a guy I’ve heard from a lot of players, a lot of coaches that he is coachable, and that’s really important. I always watch him out on the field, since we went to high school together, and it’s great to see him succeed.”

While the Penn State offensive line has improved since Wallace entered the starting lineup, it hasn’t fixed all the problems or erased the poor start from first year position coach Phil Trautwein’s unit.

“It’s not perfect, nor will it be, but it's a process of getting better every week,” Fries said. “[Trautwein] brought in a lot of new techniques, and these things take time and take reps, and [we] just need more reps to get better at them.”

Fries has seen the details in the trenches improve on a week by week basis, as the Penn State offensive line appears to be turning a corner.

“Focusing on the little details, the coil, the punch, getting into a good pass [protection] position, things like that,” Fries said. “We’re just going to keep grinding those details, keep grinding those techniques so we can go out there and play better each week.”

