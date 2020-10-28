James Franklin will be looking to avoid an 0-2 start for the first time in his Penn State tenure this weekend.

The No. 18 Nittany Lions will welcome No. 3 Ohio State to Beaver Stadium in a game where Penn State will be playing multiple back-ups in starting roles.

With that being said, here were a few takeaways from Franklin’s post-practice press conference.

Cam Sullivan-Brown’s Week 1 absence

Before the season, one of the more interesting parts of the depth chart was at the wide receiver position.

It featured two first year starters in Parker Washington and Cam Sullivan-Brown, but Sullivan-Brown was not in the lineup at all for Penn State’s season opener.

“What I can tell you is it wasn't COVID related,” Franklin said. “He did have an issue that put him in a situation where he wasn't able to, obviously not only start but not play last week so we'll see where he's at this week.”

Franklin added that while Sullivan-Brown wasn’t able to play last week, he is excited for what the redshirt junior can bring to the receiver corps once he returns.

“He really had a great offseason, there was kind of a buzz going on about him,” Franklin said. “He had really had a strong summer and earned that starting position where he was excited about what he was going to do.”

Lance Dixon’s starting debut

With Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa set to miss the first half of the Ohio State game due to a targeting penalty last week, Lance Dixon will make his debut as a starter.

Dixon, appeared in just three games while redshirting last season but Franklin feels that the second year Nittany Lion has the ability to take over for a seasoned veteran like Luketa.

“He's obviously a very talented guy, and I'm really proud of Lance, he's grown in so many different ways,” Franklin said. “I think a lot of the specific, technical and fundamental things, just playing linebacker [but] he just continues to grow and build confidence.”

The West Bloomfield, Michigan, native not only has worked tirelessly to get in this spot but has maintained some really good character and leadership skills off the field, according to his head coach.

“A lot of these guys who we’ve recruited are in similar fases right now,” Franklin said. “I'm just really pleased with [Dixon’s] maturation and how he's evolved.”

Being a student-athlete in 2020

James Franklin also brought up the challenges that his team has faced this year, which are like no other in his coaching career.

Mostly stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, the team has had to worry about not only managing sports and education health and safety as well.

“It's been a lot of things to manage other than school and football, there have been a lot of other things going on in our country but a lot of other things going on in our communities,” Franklin said. “You got health issues, and obviously we're not even talking about personal issues that people are dealing with.”

While Franklin is monitoring the mental and physical health of his team, he also wants it to be made clear that by avoiding distractions, the Nittany Lions will be in a better position for success.

“A lot of things could be distractions,” Franklin said. “You know we talked about that all preseason that the most disciplined teams and [the ones] that we're going to be willing to sacrifice, were going to have an advantage over the teams that didn't.”

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE