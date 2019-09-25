Pitt, Slade (3), Rush
Penn State Nittany Lions running back Ricky Slade (3) beats a Pittsburgh Panthers defender during the game against the University of Pittsburgh at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept 14, 2019.

 Noah Riffe

In this episode of the Collegian Football Podcast, co-hosts Dylan Jacobs and Ben Ferree are joined by Maryland football reporter Andy Kostka to discuss all things Terrapins.

The episode starts with the interview with Kostka as he goes into detail about the Maryland football program.

Then Jacobs and Ferree discuss the game from a Penn State perspective, detailing what the Nittany Lions will have to do to escape College Park with a victory.

They then close the show by giving predictions for Friday night's game.

 

