The University of Iowa is the latest school to make an announcement regarding fans for the 2020 season.

The school stated that it will be pausing the sale of tickets and that "only individuals who have renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 will be included in potential Kinnick Stadium seating plans."

The release also has stated that ticketing and parking for all venues beginning in the fall of 2020 will move to mobile-only.

Iowa also stated that if the 2020 season is disrupted, it will provide future credit or ticket refunds.

The full release from Iowa can be viewed here.

Penn State has yet to announce a plan regarding the status of fans in Beaver Stadium this fall but it remains "optimistic" that fans will be able to return.

