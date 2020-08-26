With a Big Ten fall season now in the rearview mirror and the potential of a winter or spring season on the horizon, college football teams may look very different from what was expected in 2020 — especially Penn State.

Junior linebacker Micah Parsons opted out of the season earlier in August, the most notable name to set his sights on the 2021 NFL Draft, and many more could follow in his footsteps as the end of the calendar year approaches.

The prospect of a winter season being backup-laden has been brought up in recent weeks — with the thought being, any upperclassmen who believe they will be drafted would sit out the season to avoid any risk to their draft stock, via injury or other reason.

With that in mind, the Nittany Lions’ projected roster for the upcoming season may see some big changes.

The linebacker position has already been shaken up by Parsons’ departure. The linebacker corps was supposed to include the Harrisburg native Parsons, sophomore Brandon Smith and junior Ellis Brooks.

It isn’t likely that any other linebacker would opt to sit out of the upcoming season, so most of the depth chart would stay intact.

The void left by Parsons may still be felt, but Penn State has a fitting replacement in junior Jesse Luketa.

Luketa got a decent amount of playing time in 2019, appearing in every game as a backup linebacker, frequently playing with Smith and Brooks.

Therefore, the transition should go smoothly and the chemistry between the players already exists.

One area where the Nittany Lions could have to make the most adjustments would be on the defensive line.

Shaka Toney is entering his senior season and is likely to be drafted in the spring. Another name that is being eyed heavily by NFL scouts is Jayson Oweh, which might come as a surprise due to his lack of experience.

Oweh didn’t start at defensive end last year, but has been projected as a first round pick by some analysts in recent weeks after the Big Ten’s cancellation of fall sports and put up the numbers to impress, totaling 21 tackles, five tackles for loss and five sacks in 13 games.

If Toney and Oweh opt to focus on the NFL draft, then Penn State would be down their two most reliable and starting pass rushers.

The next players up in the rotation would be sophomore Adisa Isaac and senior Shane Simmons. Isaac came in as a highly-touted recruit, and the same goes for Simmons who has battled injuries throughout his career, keeping him from seeing the field as much as he might have liked.

To round out the possible departures on the defensive side, Lamont Wade and Tariq Castro-Fields are potential mid to late-round picks in the upcoming draft.

Wade has been outspoken on social media that he wants to play this season, and it’s tough to think that Castro-Fields would opt out as he is in position to be the No. 1 option at cornerback.

As for the offense, Sean Clifford will be the quarterback once again alongside the main running back core from a year ago.

Pat Freiermuth is the biggest name who has a tough decision to make — he’s also a projected first round pick and arguably the best tight end in the country right now.

The junior tight end has said on social media that he isn’t necessarily going to opt out in wake of Parsons’ decision — but that was prior to the Big Ten’s decision to cancel the fall season.

If Freiermuth opts out though, there is a lot of young talent at the tight end position behind him.

Zack Kuntz, a 6-foot-7 sophomore was listed as the second tight end on the spring depth chart, and incoming Canadian freshman Theo Johnson was one of the Nittany Lions’ second-highest rated recruits in their class.

The offensive line is another area that could be affected by the change in season as all five starters are eligible for the draft.

Rasheed Walker is the lone sophomore on the line at left tackle, but he redshirted his true freshman season and is therefore eligible for the draft.

Will Fries, CJ Thorpe, Mike Miranda and Michal Menet all could opt out if they think they are locks to be drafted.

It’s a safe bet that almost the entire group will return, as none opted to depart for the most recent NFL Draft in April, which most were eligible for.

