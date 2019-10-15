Iowa has played the same brand of football for seemingly forever.

Penn State knew that it would be in for a physical, old-school Big Ten football game on Saturday and it responded brilliantly, not only matching but surpassing the physical play of the Hawkeyes.

Penn State’s defense set this physical tone early in the game while the offense was finding its footing.

On this second down play, Penn State gets a traditional look from Iowa in the I formation.

The Hawkeyes run a stretch play with the fullback as a lead blocker and Penn State just blows it up.

It starts with the Nittany Lions’ defensive line getting penetration and eating up the Iowa offensive line, so they can’t get to the second level.

Ellis Brooks is sent on a blitz on this play and is physical with the offensive lineman that is trying to block him, is able to cut through the line and make the hard tackle from the backside inside linebacker position.

As Brooks is dragging the Iowa running back to the ground, the rest of the Nittany Lions converge on him so there is multiple people there to finish the play.

The aggressiveness of the Penn State defense was also on display on this game changing play late in the third quarter.

The Iowa offensive line is way too quick to abandon the first level to attack the Penn State linebackers and as a result PJ Mustipher is unblocked and forces a fumble.

When Jan Johnson recovers the ball, there are about six or seven Nittany Lions players there.

This Penn State defense is extremely fast and is currently flying all over the field making lives miserable for the opposing team offense.

Iowa just couldn’t match the intensity of the Penn State defense.

Robert Windsor had himself a game on Saturday night and a big part of it was the physicality he brought to the field.

On this play Iowa is once again giving Penn State a stretch run play with a fullback as the lead blocker and once again Penn State blows it up.

The ‘Wild Dogs’ scrape down the line of scrimmage perfectly, while eating up blocks which lets the Nittany Lions linebackers to run freely.

Windsor scrapes down the line and bulldozes the guard over on his way to making the tackle.

But once again, look at how many Penn State players are around the ball at the time Windsor makes the tackle.

Penn State was able to dominate Iowa physically and if it's something that continues, this defense will be able to make any game the Nittany Lions play in competitive.

This play from Yetur Gross-Matos is an honorable mention in this film review, because his effort on this play was too good to be ignored.

Gross-Matos is the backside defensive end on this play and is able to use his athleticism to scrape down the line, shed his blocker and make the play in the hole short of the first down marker.

It’s not hard to see why Gross-Matos is being regarded as a potential top draft pick.

This physicality wasn’t just found on the defensive side of the ball.

The offense also attacked the Iowa defense and it’s mostly on display from later in the game with Noah Cain, but this impressive play from KJ Hamler also shows the growth of the Nittany Lions in this area.

On this play, Iowa sends two men on a blitz. Earlier in the year, there is no way Penn State would’ve picked it up, but here they are able to do that, meeting the blitzers in the hole and giving Clifford plenty of time to throw.

Once Hamler hauls in the pass, he immediately turns up field and looks towards the end zone.

Jahan Dotson deserves a lot of credit on this play as well from blocking down the field and sticking with, without that Hamler isn’t able to score the acrobatic touchdown.

The majority of the examples showing how Penn State matched Iowa’s physicality on the offensive side of the ball, come from Cain.

Here on this run early in the fourth quarter, which is the same play he would later score a touchdown on, he is always running downhill, ready to attack.

Cain is able to shed off a tackle right at the line of scrimmage and moves the pile backwards at the first down marker in order to move the chains.

Cain has been able to make something out of nothing. He is always moving forward and won’t back down from a defender and because of that he is creating a lot of buzz.

On a third and short late in the fourth quarter, Cain’s physicality is once again shown.

Penn State turns to one of its standard plays in this situation, where a h-back is a lead blocker on a zone run play.

Iowa wins the battle in the trenches which normally in short yardage situations means a win for the defense.

But Cain is able to fight through the line of scrimmage, meet the linebacker in the hole and spin away from him and pick up the first down.

There are countless examples of Cain doing this throughout the game on Saturday and it's one of the big reasons why the movement for him to be the starting running back is picking up serious momentum.

Penn State’s offense and defense didn’t let Iowa dictate the physicality of the game, they just went right at them and were rewarded with a Big Ten style victory.

Penn State proved on Saturday night that it can win a physical, ugly football game and that trait is one that could see them do very special things this season.