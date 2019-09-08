It wasn't a pretty win, but it was good enough for Penn State to move up in the AP Poll.
The Nittany Lions moved up to 13 in this week's poll, up two spots from last week.
There are six Big Ten teams ranked, with Ohio State (6), Michigan (10), Penn State (13), Wisconsin (14), Iowa (19) and Maryland (21)
The entire top 25:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. LSU
5. Oklahoma
6. Ohio State
7. Notre Dame
8. Auburn
9. Florida
10. Michigan
11. Utah
12. Texas
13. Penn State
14. Wisconsin
15. Oregon
16. Texas A&M
17. UCF
18. Michigan State
19. Iowa
20. Washington State
21. Maryland
22. Boise State
23. Washington
24. USC
25. Virginia