It wasn't a pretty win, but it was good enough for Penn State to move up in the AP Poll.

The Nittany Lions moved up to 13 in this week's poll, up two spots from last week.

There are six Big Ten teams ranked, with Ohio State (6), Michigan (10), Penn State (13), Wisconsin (14), Iowa (19) and Maryland (21)

The entire top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. LSU

5. Oklahoma

6. Ohio State

7. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

9. Florida

10. Michigan

11. Utah

12. Texas

13. Penn State

14. Wisconsin

15. Oregon

16. Texas A&M

17. UCF

18. Michigan State

19. Iowa

20. Washington State

21. Maryland

22. Boise State

23. Washington

24. USC

25. Virginia