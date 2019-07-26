A Penn State employee reported disorderly conduct in the university's Lasch Building, which houses Penn State football's offices and training facilities.

The disorderly conduct, which was reported at 12:07 p.m. on Thursday, allegedly occurred between 11:50 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. the same day.

A university police report said the employee "reported disorderly persons" who face charges of disorderly conduct and harassment.

It is unclear who the "disorderly persons" are, or what they did.

Summer workouts are underway in the Lasch Building as the Nittany Lions prepare for the 2019 season.

The Daily Collegian has reached out to a university police spokesperson for more details regarding the incident.

In April, a third-party individual reported that indecent assaults occurred in the Lasch Building between January 2018 and April 2019. No new information regarding the assaults has been made public, as of July 26.

This story is developing. The Collegian will update this story as more information becomes available.