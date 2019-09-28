As Penn State took the field on defense up 14 midway in the first quarter, everything was going the Nittany Lions’ way.

One dangerous hit later, that optimism turned into doubt.

Micah Parsons was flagged for targeting, and following a brief review, was ejected from the game.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, native has been the catalyst of the defense that at times this year had trouble getting to the quarterback. Without him, would Penn State put enough pressure on the Maryland offense?

In stepped Jesse Luketa and Ellis Brooks.

The two linebackers played a huge part in Penn State’s dominating defensive performance, taking advantage of the opportunity in front of them.

“My number was called, Micah went down and that’s just the standard we have in our room,” Luketa said. “If your number’s called you gotta be prepared.”

They were certainly prepared for Friday night’s game.

Brooks and Luketa finished first and second on the team in tackles with six and five, respectively. Brooks also tallied 2.5 sacks.

“I thought those other guys went in obviously and played really well,” James Franklin said. “You know, Brent Pry’s done a really good job of developing those guys in recruiting, and recruiting at the position as well. We got a lot of guys playing at a high level right now, we really do.”

Losing a player like Parsons is never an ideal scenario, but after his departure, the level of play in the unit remained the same.

“Really impressed,” Tariq Castro-Fields said. “There wasn’t really any drop-off. It’s always good to have a freak like Micah next to you, but I’m super proud of the guys.”

Early in the game, it seemed like Luketa was ready to show out, even before Parsons got ejected.

After that, the standout play just continued.

“[He] brings a lot of confidence, very loud, very vocal,” Jan Johnson said. “Brings a lot of juice to our defense. I think his play tonight spoke for itself.”

The potential has always been there, but it’s just been about putting it all together.

He has shown flashes, but Friday was a complete performance.

“The confidence has always been there, but it’s just the execution,” Luketa said. “When your number is called it’s your time. What are you going to do with it? You gotta take advantage of the opportunity and make the most out of it.”

Brooks also seemed to take advantage of his opportunity, putting serious pressure on Maryland quarterback Josh Jackson all night, not giving him any time to get the offense going.

His development has been evident throughout the season, as he now has 12 tackles on the season.

“That’s my guy. Ellis has been playing his best football lately,” Luketa said. “I’m excited for him and what he’s about to do this year. He had a great game.”

Brooks had some big moments in this game, but Luketa could have had a bigger one, but it just slipped through his grasps.

The Ottawa native nearly had an interception and could have returned for six, but it bounced off his hands and to the ground.

Parsons, who was just chilling in the locker room, let him have it.

“I saw Micah in the locker room. First thing he did was start laughing because I dropped that interception,” Luketa said. “We’re going to be back to the jugs and do what I gotta do.”

It’s going to be a play that will be hard to forget about.

“I might lose some sleep,” Luketa said. “The opportunities are there. I’m making the right reads, breaking through windows. I just gotta be consistent and finish.”

Pick-six or not, both Luketa and Brooks made plays to ease of the uncertainty about the loss of Parsons.

The depth has been talked about for weeks, and Friday, it showed that it was true.

“There’s no drop off. We’re a group that’s really tight,” Luketa said. “Micah going down in the game sucks. That’s my brother. So I gotta play for him, I gotta play for the unit, I gotta play for our fanbase, I gotta play for the university.”