Saquon Barkley is back hurdling defenders, but this time it's in video game form.

The Giants running back was featured in the brand new trailer for Madden 21, which showcases the NFL’s biggest stars in the latest edition of the game.

Barkley is looking to have a bounce back season in 2020 after his numbers were down last year mainly due to a high ankle sprain that kept him out of three games.