After nine weeks of chaos, the Big Ten had a very quiet Week 10.

There were only four games in the conference on Saturday, and none of them were particularly appealing on paper as there was not a game between ranked teams in the Big Ten this past week.

Therefore, only one game was decided by single digits and the other three were decided by a minimum of 28 points, as Illinois, Michigan and Indiana all dominated on Saturday.

The good news for the Big Ten is that next week promises to an intriguing one, with Penn State traveling to Minneapolis to take on Minnesota and Iowa facing off with Wisconsin in Madison.

As the Big Ten season heads into here’s a look at some of the storylines worth monitoring around the conference as the week unfolds.

Indiana continues its resurgence

Before the season, Indiana coach Tom Allen told his players: “If you don’t believe, you need to leave.”

On Saturday, the Hoosiers dismantled Northwestern 34-3, and guaranteed their first winning season since 2007 in the process.

Indiana dominated in all three phases of the game, played past Michael Penix’s latest injury and finished a critical four-game midseason stretch with four wins, improving to 7-2 through its first 10 weeks.

Only twice this season has Indiana failed to break 400 total yards, and its offense continued to put up numbers against the Wildcats.

Running back Stevie Scott finished with 136 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns, and eight different Hoosiers caught passes from quarterback Peyton Ramsey. Ramsey finished with 108 passing yards and a touchdown in a winning effort.

The Hoosiers have failed to score 30 points just once this season. As of this week, Indiana is averaging nearly 38 points in all seven wins as part of one of the most potent offenses in the Big Ten.

Indiana is idle this week, before ending its campaign with games at Penn State and Michigan, and a home tilt against Purdue to close out the regular season.

Purdue upends Nebraska in a thriller

It had already been a disappointing season in Lincoln, Nebraska, and it certainly didn’t get any easier on Saturday.

The Cornhuskers entered the 2019 season with high expectations, but their hopes of a Big Ten West crown were quickly dashed after falling to Ohio State, Minnesota and Indiana in a four-week span.

It would only get worse for Scott Frost’s side on Saturday.

After Jack Plummer left the game with a lower leg injury, third-string quarterback Aidan O’Connell led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to clinch the 31-27 victory for the Boilermakers, dealing Nebraska its fourth loss in five games.

The Cornhuskers can't seem to catch a break on the road, posting a 1-8 record away from home under Frost. Nebraska’s schedule won’t get any easier, with games against Wisconsin and Iowa still to come before the regular season ends.

At the start of the season, gambling site Bovada had Nebraska at 10-1 to win the entire conference, followed among West teams by Wisconsin (16-1) and Minnesota (25-1).

Six weeks into conference play, Nebraska is 2-4 in the Big Ten and in sixth place in the West, only ahead of hapless Northwestern, who has yet to record a win in Big Ten play at this point.

In the Polls

The latest installment of the AP Poll was released on Sunday, and the Big Ten saw six teams ranked in the Top 25 for the fifth consecutive week.

Ohio State and Penn State were both idle on the weekend and remained at No. 3 and No. 5 respectively as a result. The Buckeyes have a date with Maryland on Saturday, a game in which they will be favored by multiple touchdowns.

Minnesota was also idle on the week and it held at No. 13 as well. The Gophers will control their destiny in the Big Ten West with three difficult games remaining against Penn State, Iowa and Wisconsin to end the season.

Michigan was another team that held pat this week, as the Wolverines found themselves at No. 14 after dismantling Maryland on Saturday. Wisconsin moved up to No. 16 following its second bye week.

Iowa rounds out the conference’s involvement in the Top 25 as the Hawkeyes check in at No. 18 following their win over Northwestern. Indiana was the only team in the Big Ten that was not ranked, but received votes this week.