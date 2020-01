Penn State didn’t waste any time finding a new wide receiver coach.

Miami wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield will take over the same position with the Nittany Lions.

Stubblefield spent one season at Miami. He was previously the wide receivers coach for two years at Air Force. He was also an All-American receiver while at Purdue, playing from 2001-04.

Stubblefield will replace Gerad Parker, who left to become the offensive coordinator at West Virginia two weeks ago.