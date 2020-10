Former Penn State and current Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler is being featured on a new bobblehead.

This figurine is made by FOCO and will be limited to just 2,020 figurines. The bobblehead will cost $40 and can be preordered here.

The product has the gates of the south end zone at Beaver Stadium in back of Hamler and shows him running with the football at Beaver Stadium.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE