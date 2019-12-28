Penn State entered the Cotton Bowl looking to win its 11th game of the season against a Memphis team that boasted one of the best offenses in college football.

The Nittany Lions did just that on Saturday, prevailing in a 53-39 shootout against the Tigers that produced well over 1000 yards of total offense between the two teams.

Here is how our staff grades Penn State’s performance against Memphis.

Offense: A-

Penn State was without an offensive coordinator, but the offense still managed to have one of its most productive days of the season.

The Nittany Lions put up an impressive 53 points in their Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis.

And it was done mostly on the ground.

396 of Penn State’s 529 yards came on the ground as Penn State completely dominated Memphis in the trenches.

Journey Brown led the way with 202 yards and two touchdowns as he cemented himself as Penn State’s top running back.

The Cotton Bowl also saw the return of the running back rotation as Ricky Slade, Noah Cain and Devyn Ford all saw time and found success at AT&T Stadium.

And while the rushing attack for Penn State was deadly, the offense wasn’t perfect.

Sean Clifford only had 133 yards on 11 completions and missed a very easy throws.

In fact throughout the game, the passing offense just seemed out of synch whether it was pass protection, route timing, misplaced throws or dropped passes.

But overall, these critiques are small as Penn State took care of business on a big stage and scored 53 points.

Defense: C

It certainly wasn’t a banner game for Penn State’s defense.

The Nittany Lions surrendered over 500 total yards — 479 of which came through the air — and gave up an average of 6.3 yards per play.

However, Penn State held Memphis to six field goals and forced two critical turnovers when it mattered most, the second of which was a Marquis Wilson interception that effectively put the game on ice.

Outside of linebacker Micah Parsons — who played his best game of the season on Saturday — there weren’t many players on defense that stood out.

But as a unit, the defense got better as the game went along.

After allowing 23 points and 300 total yards in the first half, Penn State were able to somewhat slow down the Tigers attack, limiting Memphis to just 16 second-half points and holding the Tigers to just 3-of-7 on third down.

So while the Nittany Lions were not special on defense for the majority of the game, they had their moments, and those moments were enough to help secure Penn State’s 11th victory of the season.

Special Teams: B

Penn State’s special teams unit didn’t have much of an impact on this game, but it did everything it needed to do in the end.

Jordan Stout only allowed one kickoff return and it went for only 12 yards while Blake Gillikin had a solid three punts in his final game as a Nittany Lion.

Penn State didn’t have an opportunity to return a punt and KJ Hamler and Journey Brown each had a single kick return but neither went past the 25-yard line.

Jake Pinegar made his lone field goal attempt on the day and the Nittany Lions emerged victorious.

Coaching: B

If you forget about the first 10 minutes of the game, this grade might be an A.

As the game went on, Franklin and the coaching staff embraced the success it was having in the run game and stuck with it.

It just took a bit to get to that realization.

The Nittany Lions were aggressive in the passing game to start, and it really didn’t work.

Clifford was a little rusty to start, and too many times early in the game the rushing attack wasn’t being used.

That changed pretty quickly, and the offense had plenty of success.

There were moments where they could have ran the ball more, but overall, the Nittany Lions took what Memphis was giving them.

Defensively, there were plenty of struggles, but that was more about the talent rather than the scheme.

The coaching staff also mixed in blitz calls effectively, getting pressure a handful of times.