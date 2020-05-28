FOX Sports posted the top five largest college football stadiums in the country on its Twitter yesterday and with Beaver Stadium coming in at No. 2, a couple of former Nittany Lions defended their former home.

There's a reason they call it The Big House 🏟🙌 pic.twitter.com/iGfBvsm9Fo — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 27, 2020

Former quarterback Tommy Stevens as well as former receiver Juwan Johnson posted that the atmosphere of the Big House in Ann Arbor, the largest stadium in the country, is far from the atmosphere of the Penn State White Out

Say whatever you want, there’s nothing comparable to a whiteout at Penn State. https://t.co/qdVKo8KzGP — Tommy Stevens (@TMS_II) May 28, 2020

I’ll still take #2 to play in https://t.co/CpJBF17lXB — Juwan Johnson (@juwanplease) May 27, 2020

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE