Michigan, Defense
Buy Now

Penn State defense lines up during the White Out game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

FOX Sports posted the top five largest college football stadiums in the country on its Twitter yesterday and with Beaver Stadium coming in at No. 2, a couple of former Nittany Lions defended their former home.

Former quarterback Tommy Stevens as well as former receiver Juwan Johnson posted that the atmosphere of the Big House in Ann Arbor, the largest stadium in the country, is far from the atmosphere of the Penn State White Out

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags