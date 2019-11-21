After surviving a stern test last Saturday against Indiana, Penn State hits the road as a heavy underdog against Ohio State.

According to Oddsshark, a website that aggregates betting news, odds and trends, The Nittany Lions are 18-point underdogs against the Buckeyes, with the average score prediction being 52-25 in favor of the hosts.

Oddsshark calculates that 52 percent of people wagering on the contest have picked Penn State to cover the spread, while 48 percent favor the Nittany Lions to lose by 19 points or less. The average odds for Penn State to cover are hovering around -115, while the best current odds for the Buckeyes lie at -110 on most sites.

Ohio State’s average moneyline is -1000, while Penn State’s has hovered around +700, meaning if you were to place $100 on the Nittany Lions pulling the upset, the payout would be $800.

According to Oddshark, the over/under for the game is 56.5. The consensus amongst those placing a wager on the outcome skews toward the over. Oddsshark states that 63 percent of those betting on the contest are projecting that the teams will score 57 points or more, while just 37 percent believes that the teams will combine for 56 points or less.

Prediction: Ohio State 37, Penn State 24

Penn State is one of the few teams that controls its own destiny in the College Football Playoff conversation. But the task of beating Ohio State is a difficult one given how dominant the Buckeyes have been this season.

The Nittany Lions are just 3-5 against the spread in their past eight games, though those three covers in that span have come on the road. However, Sean Clifford and the rest of Penn State’s offense will need to perform at a high level in order to compete with the highest-scoring team in the nation on Saturday.

It would be one thing for Ohio State to have just one major offensive weapon that Penn State has to be concerned with – but that isn’t the case. In addition to quarterback Justin Fields throwing for 2,164 yards and 31 touchdowns, running back J.K. Dobbins has rushed for 1,289 rush yards and 15 touchdowns.

This game will come down to strength versus strength. The Nittany Lions were thought to have an elite defense, but after a couple of shaky weeks against Minnesota and Indiana, it’s unclear as to what defense will show up in Columbus. However, I’m going to give Penn State a puncher’s chance in this one, mainly because the last three games in this rivalry have been decided by one possession.

While I’m expecting the Nittany Lions will cover the massive spread, Ohio State is one of the most complete teams in the country, and that won’t change on Saturday. I’d look for the Buckeyes to win by two scores.