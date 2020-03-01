One of the most electric players to ever play in the NFL praised former Penn State defensive back John Reid during a drill at the NFL Combine.

While Reid was running a drill, Deion Sanders said "that was smooth" and praised the ability of Reid to maintain a straight line while running the drill.

“That was smooth”John Reid picks up some praise at the NFL Combine from Deion Sanders pic.twitter.com/XwUetdiLP1 — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) March 1, 2020

Reid also impressed earlier in the day by running a 4.49 40-yard dash.

Reid is one of five former Penn State players to take part in the scouting combine in Indianapolis this weekend.