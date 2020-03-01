Michigan, John Reid (29)
Cornerback John Reid (29) celebrates a stop during the White Out game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

One of the most electric players to ever play in the NFL praised former Penn State defensive back John Reid during a drill at the NFL Combine.

While Reid was running a drill, Deion Sanders said "that was smooth" and praised the ability of Reid to maintain a straight line while running the drill.

Reid also impressed earlier in the day by running a 4.49 40-yard dash.

Reid is one of five former Penn State players to take part in the scouting combine in Indianapolis this weekend.

