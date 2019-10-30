Idaho, Miles Sanders
Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders makes an appearance at the season opener against Idaho at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Aug 31, 2019. No. 15 Penn State defeated Idaho 79-7.

 Aabha Vora

Miles Sanders took part in a Philadelphia tradition on Wednesday night.

The former Penn State running back and current member of the Philadelphia Eagles, rang the bell prior to the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

The NFL rookie has rushed for 294 yards so far this season and picked up his first rushing touchdown of his career last week against the Buffalo Bills.

Sanders and the rest of the Eagles return to the field on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

