Miles Sanders took part in a Philadelphia tradition on Wednesday night.

The former Penn State running back and current member of the Philadelphia Eagles, rang the bell prior to the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Eagles very own Miles Sanders rings the Sixers in tonight! pic.twitter.com/2R0zznxiiU — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) October 30, 2019

The NFL rookie has rushed for 294 yards so far this season and picked up his first rushing touchdown of his career last week against the Buffalo Bills.

Sanders and the rest of the Eagles return to the field on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.