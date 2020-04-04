Penn State is looking to add to its history of being "Linebacker U."

The Nittany Lions are in the top six for Terrence Lewis, a five-star linebacker in the class of 2021. LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Nebraska and Texas A&M round out the rest of the top six.

& when the dust settled , there were only 6🐺... pic.twitter.com/lucml6bG17 — Terrence Not Terrance🦦 (@Terrence21Lewis) April 4, 2020

The Hollywood, Florida, native is the top-rated outside linebacker and the second-highest rated player from Florida, according to 247Sports.