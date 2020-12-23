Citrus Bowl vs. Kentucky, Antonio Shelton (55)
Buy Now

Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton (55) yells during a pregame huddle at the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Kentucky won the game 27-24.

 Eric Firestine

A longtime Penn State defensive lineman is headed to a new program.

Defensive tackle Antonio Shelton has entered the transfer portal and will seek to grad transfer.

Shelton, a redshirt senior in 2020, started at defensive tackle in every game for Penn State in both 2019 and 2020 seasons.

This season, Shelton tallied 14 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Evan Patrick is a football and basketball reporter at The Daily Collegian. He is a senior majoring in digital and print journalism with minors in business and labor employment relations.