A longtime Penn State defensive lineman is headed to a new program.

Defensive tackle Antonio Shelton has entered the transfer portal and will seek to grad transfer.

Thank you for everything Penn State! I’ll always love you!! #WeAre -Groovy pic.twitter.com/IuAEhGTtTX — Antonio Shelton (@groovyIV) December 23, 2020

Shelton, a redshirt senior in 2020, started at defensive tackle in every game for Penn State in both 2019 and 2020 seasons.

This season, Shelton tallied 14 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.

