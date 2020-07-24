Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Journey Brown were added to the Maxwell Award Watch List on Friday morning.

The award is given at the end of each college football season to the most outstanding player in the country at any position.

Both Parsons and Brown are coming off of big seasons in 2019 and have big expectations for 2020 as the Nittany Lions seek their first ever College Football Playoff berth.

The pair capped off last season by taking home Cotton Bowl offensive and defensive MVP awards respectively.

