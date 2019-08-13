Penn State could soon be featured on a “Hard Knocks” style show.

A report from DevilsDigest.com on Monday evening stated that Penn State along with Alabama, Arizona State and Washington State have been selected by HBO for a show similar to “Hard Knocks” which is a behind the scenes all access look to a NFL team every offseason.

HBO has chosen four college programs to run a Hard Knocks like show later in the season. ASU will be featured during the week of home game versus Washington State who was also chosen for the show along with Penn State and Alabama. — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) August 13, 2019

“As we do with all opportunities we feel can enhance our program, we are exploring the prospect of working on this project with the appropriate officials from all parties involved,” Penn State said in a statement on the possibly of being featured on the show.

“Hard Knocks” first aired in 2001 and since has been a hit show that goes behind the scenes of an NFL team during training camp and shows all the work that goes into the product on the field on Sunday.