Football Media Day, Coach Franklin
Coach James Franklin speaks to the media during the 2019 football media day at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, August 3.

 James Leavy

Penn State could soon be featured on a “Hard Knocks” style show.

A report from DevilsDigest.com on Monday evening stated that Penn State along with Alabama, Arizona State and Washington State have been selected by HBO for a show similar to “Hard Knocks” which is a behind the scenes all access look to a NFL team every offseason.

“As we do with all opportunities we feel can enhance our program, we are exploring the prospect of working on this project with the appropriate officials from all parties involved,” Penn State said in a statement on the possibly of being featured on the show.

“Hard Knocks” first aired in 2001 and since has been a hit show that goes behind the scenes of an NFL team during training camp and shows all the work that goes into the product on the field on Sunday.

