‘I’m living my dream’ | How Antonio Shelton became a vocal leader for Penn State football

When Antonio Shelton takes his spot in the center of the Wild Dog circle, everyone knows what’s coming next.

As the rest of the defensive line starts to sway, he lets out an “I’m a dog” chant that can be heard for miles and miles.

That’s who he is on a daily basis, and that’s how he’s been his entire life.

Shelton is one of the most vocal leaders on the defense, and his energy was something that he was born with.

“I’ve always been a loud person because that’s a family characteristic…” Shelton said. “Yelling was a normal thing in the house. It’s not an anger thing, it’s just how we communicate.”

The Columbus, Ohio native has never shied away from talking, no matter the situation.

James Franklin knows this a little too well.

“I'm sitting in my office yesterday and he just comes and plops down on the couch and just talks to me for 45 minutes,” Franklin said. “And I was like, ‘Antonio, I have got to go to a meeting,’ and I just left him in there. He was just in there on the phone or whatever.”

While moments like that may cause Franklin some mild frustration, he knows that players like him don’t come around too often.

He wishes players had the energy that Shelton has.

“He's not a guy that's afraid to come into my office and have an honest conversation with me, which I want more of that. I want more guys comfortable walking into my office,” Franklin said. “If you're not careful as a head coach, every time you call someone and they come to your office, it's like going to the principal's office.”

Throughout his life he has been very outspoken. But on a major Division I team like Penn State, there are roles that players usually follow.

Not often does a freshman come in and become a vocal member of the team.

“When I came here I was a loud-mouth freshman, talking too much,” Shelton said. “So I kind of had to learn how to pick and choose when and where [to speak].”

But now as a redshirt junior, the time to speak up is now.

He has been a consistent figure on the defensive line this season, totaling eight tackles, 2.5 for loss and half a sack.

In a defense with plenty of inexperience, he has finally become a vocal and important leader.

“The opportunity presented itself for me to step into a more vocal role because my role on the team is becoming more significant, becoming more important,” Shelton said. “It was really cool to be able to step in there.”

He’s the one who leads the Wild Dogs in its pregame chant, and getting the team riled up is something he’s most proud of.

“If guys need some juice before a game or practice, or if somebody’s feeling down…” Shelton said. “I just like helping people. It helps me play better because I have so much energy stored up in myself.”

But his outspoken nature doesn’t stop when he gets off the field.

The offensive letter sent to Jonathan Sutherland that gained a lot of traction online was first tweeted out by Shelton.

That opened up a lot of reaction toward him, and that didn’t bother him.

“I don’t mind putting myself out there when injustice has been done… I put it out there because John isn’t as outspoken as I am,” Shelton said. “But I kind of jumped the gun and wasn’t thinking like, ‘maybe John doesn’t want all of this attention.’”

While it could have frustrated Sutherland, Shelton said with the positive reaction it didn’t, but there was some negative attention.

Shelton isn’t afraid of negative comments.

“I really don’t care what people say about me," he said. "If you have an issue with what I say or me as a person then we can talk about it.”

But Shelton was more likely to engage in debate earlier in his collegiate career, adding, “If you would’ve talked to me two years ago I was all for Twitter beef because I was young and stupid.”

He is grown in that regard over the years, and he has an opportunity to grow more thanks to a guest appearance from Tamba Hali this past weekend.

Franklin and the team were appreciative of his comments with the team, and Shelton won’t take his wisdom for granted.

“He said ‘listen more, talk less.’ That was it,” Shelton said. “I really had to sit there and think about it. This is Tamba Hali. The man is a first-round draft pick. A Penn State great. Pro Bowler. Been in the league for over 10 years. When this man is up here speaking, you listen.”

His humble presence had an impact on Franklin, and he knows it affected the team as well.

“Some guys get up and talk to the team and they wow the room because they are dynamic. He wowed me and wowed the room because of his humility,” Franklin said. “I mean, it was unbelievable.”

Playing at Penn State has given Shelton chances like this, and with how he got to Penn State, he’s appreciating it.

“I think he is someone because of how his recruiting process went,” Franklin said. “I think he's very appreciative of his Penn State experience. He doesn't take it for granted.”

Shelton had always hoped for an opportunity like he’s getting this season. He’s making an impact and becoming a leader, and he’s grateful for it.

“You gotta kind of sit back and realize that you’re living your dream. I’m living my dream,” Shelton said. “I’ve worked my entire life since I was five years old to play college football. Last week I played in front of 110,000 people and millions of people were watching. I got so much energy and I want people to know how I feel.”