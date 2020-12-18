After a program-worst 0-5 start to the season, Penn State has a chance to win its fourth consecutive game Saturday.

The Nittany Lions, now 3-5 following their victory over Michigan State, will look to continue its momentum against a 2-5 and bottom of the Big Ten West Illinois team.

Here is how our staff thinks things will go for the Nittany Lions Saturday evening.

Benjamin Ferree

Illinois is not a good football team and it will travel to Beaver Stadium, without a coach and star wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, for undoubtedly the final game of the Illini’s 2020 season.

Penn State is peaking at the right time this season and has figured out whatever plagued them in the opening five weeks of the season.

The Nittany Lions finally look confident on defense and its offense, with a two-quarterback system has yet to be stopped when Penn State takes care of the ball and doesn’t beat itself.

Overall, the talent gap between the two teams is immense, and Penn State is playing its best football of the season, which will make this game largely uncompetitive.

Score: Penn State 36, Illinois 10

Evan Patrick

This has the potential to be a massive game for Penn State.

Illinois has struggled all season long and after the team announced that it had fired head coach Lovie Smith, another key piece of the Illini will also miss the game against the Nittany Lions.

No. 1 wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe declared for the NFL Draft and won’t play on Saturday, decimating a passing attack that is already the worst in the Big Ten in yards per game.

If Penn State plays the way it did in the second half against Michigan State, this game will be a blowout.

Quarterback Sean Clifford is poised for a big game through the air and wide receivers Parker Washington and Jahan Dotson are in great form.

The Nittany Lions should put everything together and comfortably extend their winning streak to four games.

Score: Penn State 45, Illinois 10

Justin Morganstein

While the Nittany Lions did not envision playing in the final week with a losing record, this is an important matchup for Penn State to keep its momentum going on this three game win-streak.

Getting to 4-5 with a chance for a .500 record before a bowl game would be crucial as it symbolizes a massive turn around after its 0-5 start.

And with Illinois’ coach Lovie Smith being fired after last week, it seems as if the group is just trying to get through the pandemic-ridden season at this point.

But like many other opponents this year, the Illini could have two different starters on Saturday whether it is the veteran Brandon Peters or freshman Isaiah Williams.

Both quarterbacks may end up seeing time but it may not matter considering the issues that Illinois’ defense has had this season, as it ranks last in the Big Ten in yards allowed per game.

So all indications point to James Franklin’s team coming out on top — and it may not be close.

Score: Penn State 31, Illinois 7

Andrew Porterfield

This isn’t where Penn State wanted to be to start the season, but James Franklin has a chance to cap off an impressive turnaround during “Champions Week.”

The Nittany Lions haven’t been extraordinary on either side of the ball this season, but they’ll sure look impressive against an Illinois team that will have an interim coach after the firing of Lovie Smith and just lost its best offensive player in Josh Imatorbhebhe.

It’s uncertain whether Penn State will earn a bowl bid or even accept the invitation, so expect the blue-and-white to play like it's the last game of the season.

The last time these two teams met, the Nittany Lions defeated the Illini 63-24 in a dominating road performance in 2018 — and now they get the advantage of playing in Beaver Stadium.

Score: Penn State 38, Illinois 6

