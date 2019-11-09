Fourth Quarter

Yes, there were some bad PI/Non PI calls in this game. But Penn State couldn't stop Minnesota when it mattered. The refs didn't lose them this game. Penn State did it themselves. — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) November 9, 2019

Needless to say that OPI call on Daniel George is one that will be talked about for a while in Happy Valley — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) November 9, 2019

Clifford throws an interception in the end zone and Penn State will fall to 8-1.

Penn State falls for the first time this season pic.twitter.com/u8CuPrtF4b — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 9, 2019

Jahan Dotson with two consecutive catches bringing Penn State into the red zone.

CLIFFORD FINDS DOTSON1st down at the 11 yard line with 1:56 left — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 9, 2019

The Nittany Lions force a three-and-out. Sean Clifford is back in at QB for the final drive.

Clifford back in. Here we go. — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) November 9, 2019

Penn State gets the ball back, and scores. Sean Clifford is hurt on the play.

Pinegar gets the extra point, but now the concern is with the status of Clifford31-26 Minnesota https://t.co/LcIlJyZKGe — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 9, 2019

The Gophers are now killing the clock, still leading with just over six minutes to play.

PJ Fleck is very good at killing the clock — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 9, 2019

A run only gains a couple. Penn State calls a timeout before 4th down — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 9, 2019

After a Minnesota touchdown, Penn State takes the ball into the red zone but fails to convert on a 4th and goal.

Penn State went down the field in seconds, and then gets stuffed on four straight goal-to-go. The play calling there was something else. — Dylan Jacobs (@DylJacobs) November 9, 2019

Third Quarter

Minnesota marches down the field thanks to a couple of big catches from Rashod Bateman.

Penn State cuts into the Minnesota lead, but the Gophers are in the red zone to start the fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/4FhITz1KnL — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 9, 2019

The Nittany Lions punch it in for a touchdown, but fail on the two-point conversion. Minnesota leads 24-19

BACK IN ITClifford finds Bowers to cut into the lead pic.twitter.com/YGXcgUvrHR — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 9, 2019

Penn State forces a fumble, and recovers at midfield.

A HUGE PLAYKeaton Ellis forces a fumble, and Shaka Toney recovers. Ball at midfield pic.twitter.com/hiteQawWHF — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 9, 2019

The Nittany Lions quickly go three-and-out and Minnesota will get the ball back around midfield.

The punt is returned to the 47 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 9, 2019

Penn State forces a Minnesota punt. The Nittany Lions will take over inside their own 10-yard line.

Minnesota gets the ball to start the second half.

Second Quarter

The Nittany Lions trail 24-13 at halftime.

Brent Pry and the defense have to get creative in the second half, need to find a way to generate some sort of pressure or else Tanner Morgan is gonna continue to have his way — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) November 9, 2019

Penn State holds Minnesota to a FG. The Gophers lead 24-10.

Penn State definetely dodged a bullet on that 3rd down as Morgan missed an open touchdown that would have stretched the lead to three scores. Nonetheless, its a stop from a defense that desperately needed one — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) November 9, 2019

The Gophers get the ball back and march right downfield, into the red zone

A big completion on a flea flicker leads to a fumble but it goes out of bounds — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 9, 2019

Tyler Johnson hauls in a touchdown and Minnesota is suddenly in front by double digits.

Touchdown MinnesotaTyler Johnson hauls it in for a 38-yard score — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 9, 2019

Clifford is picked off for the second time today. Minnesota takes over

Clifford is picked again, looking for Hamler on the sideline. Minnesota takes over at the 39 — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 9, 2019

Penn State gets the stop it desperately needed

Excellent coverage downfield here from Tariq Castro-Fields to help force a fourth down and get Penn State's defense off the field pic.twitter.com/EyP5zdDyIH — Caleb Wilfinger (@caleb_wilfinger) November 9, 2019

Minnesota will start the quarter on 3rd down.

First Quarter

Penn State trails after a wild first quarter in Minneapolis pic.twitter.com/b4DFoHOKEB — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 9, 2019

Penn State drives down the field but is forced to settle with a field goal

Jake Pinegar hits the 33-yard field goal14-10 Minnesota pic.twitter.com/huZaddH8R4 — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 9, 2019

It's been a tough day for Penn State's defense

This is the first time this season Penn State’s defense has looked lost pic.twitter.com/rkNJbP4R0B — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 9, 2019

Minnesota takes the lead once again.

The extra point is good, and we got a shootout brewing in Minneapolis14-7 Minnesota — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 9, 2019

The run defense has looked great early on for Penn State, pass defense on the other hand has not — Evan Patrick (@evan7patrick) November 9, 2019

A seal here and a seal here and boom@JourneyBrown6 takes it 45-yards to the house pic.twitter.com/WiIfdPc7ur — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 9, 2019

Penn State answers with a TD from Journey Brown

PENN STATE WITH THE ANSWERJourney Brown finds a hole for the 45-yard TD pic.twitter.com/fweakRFZ2z — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 9, 2019

Minnesota quickly capitalizes on the Penn State turnover.

Touchdown MinnesotaTanner Morgan finds Rashod Bateman down the sideline for a 66-yard score — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) November 9, 2019

Clifford tries a deep ball and is picked off. Minnesota takes over at the at their five yard line — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 9, 2019

Pregame

Minnesota wins the toss and defers. Penn State will get the ball first. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) November 9, 2019

Penn State has taken the field in Minneapolis.

Just over an hour until kickoff in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/6wGrOwPxZD — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) November 9, 2019

