Penn State vs Minnesota
Quarterback Sean Clifford (14) warms up before the game against Minnesota at TCF Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

Fourth Quarter

Clifford throws an interception in the end zone and Penn State will fall to 8-1. 

Jahan Dotson with two consecutive catches bringing Penn State into the red zone. 

The Nittany Lions force a three-and-out. Sean Clifford is back in at QB for the final drive. 

Penn State gets the ball back, and scores. Sean Clifford is hurt on the play. 

The Gophers are now killing the clock, still leading with just over six minutes to play. 

After a Minnesota touchdown, Penn State takes the ball into the red zone but fails to convert on a 4th and goal. 

Third Quarter

Minnesota marches down the field thanks to a couple of big catches from Rashod Bateman. 

The Nittany Lions punch it in for a touchdown, but fail on the two-point conversion. Minnesota leads 24-19

Penn State forces a fumble, and recovers at midfield. 

The Nittany Lions quickly go three-and-out and Minnesota will get the ball back around midfield. 

Penn State forces a Minnesota punt. The Nittany Lions will take over inside their own 10-yard line. 

Minnesota gets the ball to start the second half. 

Second Quarter

The Nittany Lions trail 24-13 at halftime. 

Penn State holds Minnesota to a FG. The Gophers lead 24-10. 

The Gophers get the ball back and march right downfield, into the red zone

Tyler Johnson hauls in a touchdown and Minnesota is suddenly in front by double digits. 

Clifford is picked off for the second time today. Minnesota takes over

Penn State gets the stop it desperately needed 

Minnesota will start the quarter on 3rd down. 

First Quarter 

Penn State drives down the field but is forced to settle with a field goal

It's been a tough day for Penn State's defense 

Minnesota takes the lead once again. 

Penn State answers with a TD from Journey Brown

Minnesota quickly capitalizes on the Penn State turnover. 

Pregame

Penn State has taken the field in Minneapolis. 

Check out our staff's predictions to get prepared for today's game. 

