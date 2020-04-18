There wasn’t any action at Beaver Stadium or in the tailgates lots on Saturday, but fans still had the opportunity to connect with Penn State personnel virtually.
While the annual Blue-White game was canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, Penn State set up a virtual tailgate to give fans their spring football fix.
Penn State players and coaches such as Sean Clifford, Pat Freiermuth, Tyler Bowen and more made appearances in fans’ Zoom calls and spent time talking with them about a multitude of subjects regarding the Nittany Lions.
Clifford and Freiermuth seemed to be a package deal for much of the afternoon, joining into the Zoom calls at the same time.
okay, nothing can top this. thank you, @pat_fry5, @seancliff14 and bubba! 🔵⚪️🙌...@PennStateFball #BWVirtualTailgate pic.twitter.com/lsVYnxxJB7— myrannda (@themyranndak) April 18, 2020
Great time at the #BWVirtualTailgate this morning, great to see so many Penn State friends and special thanks to @seancliff14 and @pat_fry5 for popping in! #WeAre @PennStateFball @Chris_Grosse pic.twitter.com/a8e1JspLjj— JMo (@Jmo5007) April 18, 2020
Jumping into these zoom tailgates with @pat_fry5 is a great reminder of how amazing our fans really are! Can’t wait to see y’all soon! #WeAre— Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) April 18, 2020
Appreciate all the support from the fans. September 5th can’t come soon enough .. #weare https://t.co/UGr9d4rjUM— Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) April 18, 2020
A few Penn State also coaches got involved in the festivities as well.
Huge shoutout to @TylerBowen for hopping into our #BWVirtualTailgate and chatting with us for a bit! So awesome. @PennStateFball #WeAre pic.twitter.com/DvVBNghmIU— Greg (@GMZ5034) April 18, 2020
Thanks @CoachTHowle for dropping in! #BWVirtualTailgate pic.twitter.com/hYOSi2cI6K— Adam Lauver, PhD (@dalauver) April 18, 2020
Tailgating via Zoom! Lucky to be joined by @CoachTrautFB!! #BWVirtualTailgate pic.twitter.com/spOs4GvWaR— Colleen English (@colleen_english) April 18, 2020
@KirkCiarrocca OC checking in to the Zoom meeting! pic.twitter.com/v5Q8xfFuHZ— Harry Doyle's Burner Account (@danzig5101) April 18, 2020
The tailgates also drew in a couple of former Nittany Lions who went on to have professional careers.
@PennStateFball Thank you @mattmcgloin for joining our virtual tailgate. We’re so proud of you. #BWVirtualTailgate #weAre pic.twitter.com/U6ziD9W7q3— Charmelle Green (@charmelle44) April 18, 2020
So cool to have Scott Paxson join our #BWVirtualTailgate !!! pic.twitter.com/QxtUl6SJZH— Rob Wallis (@_MrWallis_) April 18, 2020
Finally, you can’t have the Penn State experience without the entertainer — the Nittany Lion.
Remember when the Nittany lion came to our Blue White Quarantine tailgate?? #BWVirtualTailgate #WeAre #quarantinetailgate pic.twitter.com/VfRWCYf1Ov— Laurie (@LaurieLHarding) April 18, 2020