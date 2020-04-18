There wasn’t any action at Beaver Stadium or in the tailgates lots on Saturday, but fans still had the opportunity to connect with Penn State personnel virtually.

While the annual Blue-White game was canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, Penn State set up a virtual tailgate to give fans their spring football fix.

Penn State players and coaches such as Sean Clifford, Pat Freiermuth, Tyler Bowen and more made appearances in fans’ Zoom calls and spent time talking with them about a multitude of subjects regarding the Nittany Lions.

Clifford and Freiermuth seemed to be a package deal for much of the afternoon, joining into the Zoom calls at the same time.

Jumping into these zoom tailgates with @pat_fry5 is a great reminder of how amazing our fans really are! Can’t wait to see y’all soon! #WeAre — Sean Clifford (@seancliff14) April 18, 2020

Appreciate all the support from the fans. September 5th can’t come soon enough .. #weare https://t.co/UGr9d4rjUM — Pat Freiermuth (@pat_fry5) April 18, 2020

A few Penn State also coaches got involved in the festivities as well.

@KirkCiarrocca OC checking in to the Zoom meeting! pic.twitter.com/v5Q8xfFuHZ — Harry Doyle's Burner Account (@danzig5101) April 18, 2020

The tailgates also drew in a couple of former Nittany Lions who went on to have professional careers.

So cool to have Scott Paxson join our #BWVirtualTailgate !!! pic.twitter.com/QxtUl6SJZH — Rob Wallis (@_MrWallis_) April 18, 2020

Finally, you can’t have the Penn State experience without the entertainer — the Nittany Lion.