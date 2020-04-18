Indiana, tailgates
Fans tailgate in the RV lot before the Penn State vs Indiana football game on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Beaver Stadium.

 Jonah Rosen

There wasn’t any action at Beaver Stadium or in the tailgates lots on Saturday, but fans still had the opportunity to connect with Penn State personnel virtually.

While the annual Blue-White game was canceled due to the spread of coronavirus, Penn State set up a virtual tailgate to give fans their spring football fix.

Penn State players and coaches such as Sean Clifford, Pat Freiermuth, Tyler Bowen and more made appearances in fans’ Zoom calls and spent time talking with them about a multitude of subjects regarding the Nittany Lions.

Clifford and Freiermuth seemed to be a package deal for much of the afternoon, joining into the Zoom calls at the same time.

A few Penn State also coaches got involved in the festivities as well.

The tailgates also drew in a couple of former Nittany Lions who went on to have professional careers.

Finally, you can’t have the Penn State experience without the entertainer — the Nittany Lion.

