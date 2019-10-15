ESPN’s College GameDay is once again returning to State College, but this year in a new location.

The hit show will take place on the HUB Lawn this year after being hosted on the Old Main Lawn the past two years.

Old Main, one of the most recognizable buildings on the Penn State campus, is currently under construction so therefore ESPN had to find a new place to host the show.

When the show was last at Penn State in 2009 prior to a matchup against Iowa, the show was hosted in front of the Bryce Jordan Center with Beaver Stadium in the background.

This will be the third straight year and the eighth time the show has visited ‘Happy Valley.’