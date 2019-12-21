When Penn State steps onto the field at AT&T Stadium on Saturday for the Cotton Bowl, it will have been 27 days since the Nittany Lions played a competitive football game.

This gap is something that occurs every year, as bowl games are played weeks after the conclusion of the regular season, but what exactly does Penn State do in this time between games?

“We focus on Penn State a lot,” offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez said. “We focus on development and we try to get the younger guys developed.”

The time between games allows the young Penn State players to get critical practice and workout time, while not focusing on gameplanning for an opponent or running a scout team.

These players can focus on growing personally instead of providing looks to make the team better as a whole.

And this growth is present, as this is the time of the year where some of the freshmen ‘break through the wall’ so to say and show the growth they have accomplished over the course of the season.

But this time for Penn State is also a time of rest and recovery as James Franklin and the rest of the coaching staff gave the Nittany Lions a few weeks off following the conclusion of the season.

“It is nice getting those couple weeks because you can look back and see individually what you can work on before the bowl game and as a team we can look back and evaluate — what is our best plan of attack for the game?” offensive lineman Will Fries said. “I also get a little more rest, healing those wounds, just nicks and bruises from the season which is pretty beneficial.”

Time to heal these nicks and bruises is invaluable to Penn State, as the Nittany Lions were constantly hit with minor injuries throughout the season that impacted starters and players in prominent roles.

One of which was freshman running back Noah Cain, who left the Michigan State game with a minor injury and didn’t play the rest of the season despite Franklin saying the running back was almost 100 percent.

But now Franklin is fully confident that Cain will play in Dallas.

“[Cain] just wasn't right,” Franklin said. “And each week we were kind of the next week, well, he'll be ready the next week. And it just kind of lingered for him.

“So the combination of that and the depth that we had at the position, it just didn't make sense. But he looked really good yesterday. He looked normal. Where, like before, you'd catch him limping at times and things like that.”

But once again, this time off provides a challenge — a challenge of focus as Penn State has to wait a long time in order for its season to conclude.

And according to Fries, the time off the coaches give is valuable to wrap up the fall semester of school work, before focusing fully on football.

“You have finals and stuff which is a distraction that takes away from it so once you get done with that you can pull your focus into the game,” Fries said.

And while maintaining focus can be an issue, another challenge presents itself: Leeping everyone ready to go and at midseason form despite not playing any games.

“We also do starters-on-starters to keep that high speed tempo up,” Gonzalez said. “We do have a lot of off days so we do a lot of that at first but now we are starting to get more into the game plan.”

But now that the Cotton Bowl is a week away, Penn State is fulling turning up the tempo and it will be a normal game week.

The game plan is being introduced and the film is being broken down to make sure that Penn State comes back from Dallas with a victory.

“It is a good opportunity for us to go out there and test ourselves as a defense, test ourselves as a team, go down to Dallas, have a great time in Jerry’s World and whatever else Dallas has to offer,” Garrett Taylor said. “I think all the guys are super excited about this trip.”