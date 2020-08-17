With the cancellation of fall sports, most importantly football, Penn State will be put in a daunting financial situation as the yearly revenues that are brought in are now extremely uncertain.

Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour held a press conference on Monday in which she said it is unlikely for the Big Ten to reverse its decision regarding fall sports.

Barbour also touched on the financial side of this decision, how it will directly affect Penn State and what the athletic department’s plan will be.

“The fact of the matter remains is that’s what we’re taking a look at right now,” Barbour said. “Certainly there will be some revenue there for us should there be a spring season and should we have television for those games, which, should we play it, I certainly believe we will.”

Barbour has said that Penn State brings in approximately $55 million in revenue each year from sports alone, but that number will likely be much different for in the 2020-21 cycle.

“That 55 million is a composite of all different kinds of revenues that we get, that flow through the Big Ten,” Barbour said. “So it’s always a challenge, even for us to work with everyday to say, well this part is this and this part is that and to actually give you a media television number it’s even more difficult to parse it out.”

Barbour previously said Penn State could be facing revenue losses of eight to nine figures this year if sports are not played.

In a letter to season ticket holders on Monday, Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said the school is anticipating lost revenue to be $100 million and there to be an overall budget deficit of $60-75 million.

The biggest way to make up that money would likely be with a spring football season with a television deal, as Barbour mentioned before she believes this is an achievable goal.

But at this time there is still so much that is unknown, it makes it difficult to project any solid figures to come. Barbour is also looking at what may happen in a worst-case scenario of no games being played all year.

“I don’t have the exact number, but we’ve already analyzed what it would be and what pieces of that approximately 55 [million], I actually think it’s a bit more than that, but what pieces of that we would still have access to in a no-play scenario.”

In that scenario, there is the likelihood that Penn State isn’t ruling out the possibility of having to cut some of its sports, as some notable schools across the country have already done.

Stanford discontinued 11 varsity sports earlier this summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have a long history and tradition of comprehensive excellence across a fairly large number of sports and certainly one of my goals would be to continue that tradition and continue that as one of our long-held values,” Barbour said. “But having said that, this is going to be a very difficult financial situation and I have tasked our team with looking at every available measure to close the gap of whatever the revenue is that we are going to lose.”

In order to combat some of these financial struggles, Penn State has already taken some actions which Barbour laid out in her press conference.

“As you know, we’ve undergone salary reductions, we have taken reductions in our operating budget, some of it is going to happen organically without travel this fall,” Barbour said. “How much of that is going to just be spent in the spring? We’re getting a grip on that.”

As the athletics department looks to put together a more comprehensive plan financially, Barbour is taking it upon herself to set the example and show leadership during these tough times.

“How much can we close that gap? Then we’ll just need to make sure to be fiscally responsible from a leadership standpoint,” Barbour said. “I’ve got to put everything on the table and then analyze and understand the impacts on our department, on our organization and the impacts to the bottom line and then decide what measures we take.”

